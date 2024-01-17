Ananya Panday attends Kho Gaye Hum Kahan success bash in a chic strapless mini dress and minimal glam: Check out pics

Ananya Panday and her co-stars, Adarsh Gourav and Siddhant Chaturvedi, from the recently released Kho Gaye Hum Kahan, stepped out in Mumbai last night to attend the success bash of their film. The paparazzi shared pictures and videos of the actors arriving at an eatery joint in the bay. Ananya's OOTD for the occasion garnered several compliments from her followers, and we loved it too. Scroll down to check it out. Ananya Panday attends the success bash of her film Kho Gaye Hum Kahan. (HT Photo/Varinder Chawla)

Ananya Panday dresses up in a mini dress

The paparazzi video shows Ananya Panday stepping out of her car, greeting the media waiting outside the restaurant, and posing for them. Ananya, who celebrated the success of Kho Gaye hum Kahan with the entire cast and makers, chose a pinstriped mini dress for the occasion. While pinstripes are a perfect pattern for pantsuits, it has also been incorporated in various other silhouettes. Ananya's mini dress is a perfect example of how to wear the pattern for parties or date nights with your friends. Read our detailed download of the actor's look inside.

Ananya's sleeveless dress comes in a midnight black shade and white pinstripe pattern. It features a strapless silhouette, a curved plunge neckline, a corseted bodice cinching her torso, two rose circlets attached with a ribbon embroidered on the waist, a fitted silhouette accentuating her svelte frame, a slit on the front, and a mini hem length.

Ananya Panday at Kho Gaye Hum Kahan success bash. (HT Photo/Varinder Chawla)

Ananya styled the ensemble with minimal accessories, including a gem-adorned ring and black pointed kitten heels. Lastly, she chose a red manicure, winged eyeliner, blush pink lip shade, smudged barely-there eye shadow, rouge on the cheekbones, darkened brows, mascara on the lashes, beaming highlighter, and a dewy base for the glam picks.

Meanwhile, Kho Gaye Hum Kahan was released on Netflix last year on December 26. Apart from Ananya Panday, Adarsh Gourav and Siddhant Chaturvedi, the film also starred Kalki Koechlin and Suchitra Pillai.