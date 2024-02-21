Pastel hues and florals: What Rakul Preet Singh and Jackky Bhagnani wore for their Goa wedding

Rakul Preet Singh and Jackky Bhagnani tied the knot today in a grand ceremony attended by their family and close friends, including stars from the film industry. The couple exchanged their vows in Goa during a beautiful sundowner wedding. Rakul and Jackky chose pastel hues and floral themes for the lavish ceremony. Scroll through to find out what the beautiful newlywed couples wore for the joyful occasion. Rakul Preet Singh and Jackky Bhagnani tied the knot in Goa today. (Instagram)

What Rakul Preet Singh and Jackky Bhagnani wore for their wedding

Hindustan Times - your fastest source for breaking news! Read now.

Rakul Preet Singh and Jackky Bhagnani shared heartwarming pictures of their wedding ceremony on Instagram. "Mine now and forever 21-02-2024 #abdonobhagna-ni," the couple captioned the post. Both Rakul and Jackky chose their wedding attires from the designer label Tarun Tahiliani. While Rakul slipped into a pastel pink lehenga for her big day, Jackky complemented his wife in an ivory sherwani. Read our detailed description of both their ensembles below.

Rakul pastel pink lehenga set features a cropped choli with full-length sheer sleeves decked with pearl button closures, a wide U neckline, sequin embellishments, a beaded design on the cropped hem, and a fitted design. Her lehenga comes decked in intricate floral embroidery, sequins, a pleated sheer ghera, an A-line silhouette, a scalloped hem, and a floor-grazing length.

Rakul complemented her lehenga set with a sheer pink dupatta embroidered in floral applique work and decked with sequins. She wore it over her head like a veil as the train grazed the floor in a floor-sweeping length. Lastly, a heavy choker necklace, matching mang tika, pink bangles, gold kaleeras, bracelets, earrings, minimal glam, and a centre-parted roses-adorned bun gave her bridal look a finishing touch.

Meanwhile, Jackky complemented his bride in an ivory sherwani. He wore a bandhgala silk jacket embroidered in gold floral patterns and featuring a raised collar, front closures, and full-length sleeves. He wore it over a matching ivory kurta and churidaar pyjamas. His matching ivory pagdi adorned with an emerald Kalangi, an emerald and Kundan layered necklace, sunglasses, and a sleek trimmed beard rounded it off.