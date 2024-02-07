'Fitness Addict' Rakul Preet Singh's 100 kg Leg Press at the gym is all the motivation you need today: Watch video

Rakul Preet Singh loves working out. Going by her latest post, she thinks of herself as a fitness addict. The actor often hits the gym to keep herself fit and healthy. Moreover, she often dabbles in different forms of exercises, including yoga, weight lifting, boxing, strength training, and Pilates. Today, she posted a video of herself training her lower body at the gym. She did a 100 kg Leg Press. The intense workout video is all the motivation you will need today to hit the gym. Check it out inside. Rakul Preet Singh does Leg Press at the gym with 100 kg weights. (Instagram)

Rakul Preet Singh does Leg Press with 100 kg Weight

Rakul Preet Singh took to Instagram on Wednesday to share a video from her workout session. "The struggle is always extra real," the actor captioned her post and used the hashtags #fitnessaddict, #wayoflife and #100kgs. The video shows Rakul on the Leg Press machine as her trainer guides the actor with her reps. She lifts 100 kg weights on the Leg Press machine and manages to complete 10 reps of the exercise. Dressed in a dual-toned blue and white sports, black high-ankle cut-out tights, gloves and a messy ponytail, Rakul completes the routine. See her workout video below.

Benefits of Leg Press:

The Leg Press exercise strengthens the lower body, shapes the hamstring muscles, improves flexibility and endurance, and enhances balance. This lower-body workout increases gluteal and quadriceps strength, improves the physical appearance of the thighs and butt, strengthens the bones of hips and lower back, and improves functional ability.

Meanwhile, earlier, Rakul shared another video from her gym session. The clip showed her doing the Glute Bridges exercise with 55 kg weights. She captioned the post, "I wonder why it's so easy to gain and a pain to shed. Getting rid of the holiday calories, one day at a time...slow and steady maintaining the balance and harmony of body! @asv_ironforlife #55kg glute bridges." See the video below.

About Rakul Preet Singh

Reportedly, Rakul is set to marry Jackky Bhagnani. The wedding will be an intimate affair which will have their close friends in attendance. It was recently reported that the couple will be marrying on February 22 in Goa.