The state of emotional, mental and physical exhaustion is referred to as burnout. It happens when we are constantly overwhelmed with difficult emotions, work and stress. It is that point of breakdown when we feel that we are at the edge of things, and we are not able to control the way things are happening. It can also make us feel a certain sense of failure and rejection. "Burnout isn't just an emotional struggle; it often has a huge impact on your physical health too," wrote Therapist Carolyn Rubenstein. 5 ways burnout impacts our physical health(Unsplash)

Five ways by which burnout can impact our physical health:

Immune system: Burnout is associated with chronic stress. The constant feeling of being overwhelmed with anxiety and stress can weaken the immune system, making us prone to diseases, illnesses and infections.

Persistent fatigue: The sense of burnout also makes us feel a constant sense of feeling fatigued. It can disrupt the sleep pattern and lead to health issues. This further elevates stress, anxiety and the sense of burnout.

Gastrointestinal issues: Burnout also makes us not focus on healthy eating and sleeping patterns. It affects the metabolism of the body, leading to problems in digestion. Gastrointestinal issues such as acid reflux and Irritable Bowel Syndrome (IBS) are also common when we feel burnt out.

Muscle pain: Muscles of the body can feel tense due to chronic stress. This can lead to muscle strain and muscle pain, especially in the neck and shoulders. Headaches and migraines are also common during this time.

Hormonal imbalance: Exposure to prolonged stress and anxiety can lead to hormonal imbalance. Hormones are responsible for proper functioning of the body – when the hormones get imbalanced, they impact the body processes negatively and lead to health issues. Mood swings disrupted immune function and unhealthy changes in body's metabolism are some of the effects.