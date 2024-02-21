Rakul Preet Singh, Jackky Bhagnani share stunning first official wedding pics from sunset ceremony. See here

Rakul Preet Singh and Jackky Bhagnani are now husband and wife. They took to Instagram to share their official wedding pictures. Rakul wore a pink-peach lehenga with enormous diamonds for the wedding. Jackky wore a cream-golden sherwani with a massive necklace. (Also read: Rakul Preet Singh and Jackky Bhagnani are married; couple seals the deal with Anand Karaj ceremony) Jackky Bhagnani and Rakul Preet Singh are now married.

“Mine now and forever ❤️ 21-02-2024 #abdonobhagna-ni,” they captioned the post. The couple got good wishes from Samantha Ruth Prabhu and Jacqueline Fernandez.

Rakul Preet Singh and Jackky Bhagnani got married in twin ceremonies at the ITC Grand South Goa hotel. They invited only family and closest friends for the ceremonies. These included Akshay Kumar, Tiger Shroff, Shilpa Shetty, Raj Kundra, Arjun Kapoor, Ayushmann Khurrana and others.

Rakul and Jackky reportedly had an Anand Karaj ceremony first on Wednesday afternoon, then got married as per Sindhi traditions. Earlier, a source close to the couple told India Today, "Rakul Preet Singh’s 'Chuddha' ceremony is scheduled for the morning. Then the couple will take the saath pheras after 3.30 pm at the ITC Grand South Goa. Rakul and Jackky will have two wedding ceremonies: Anand Karaj and a Sindhi-style ceremony, reflecting both their cultures. The choice of an early evening wedding reflects the couple's desire for a bright and cheerful start to their marital journey."

Their pre-wedding festivities kickstarted on February 19.

Rakul and Jackky made their relationship Instagram official in October 2021.

On the work front, Rakul will be seen in Indian 2 alongside Kamal Haasan. The film also stars Bobby Simhaa and Priya Bhavani Shankar in key roles. The first part was released in 1996 and starred Kamal Haasan in the role of an aged freedom fighter who decides to wage a war against corruption.

Jackky, on the other hand, is awaiting the release of his next production, Bade Miyan Chote Miyan. Helmed by Ali Abbas Zafar, the film stars Akshay, Tiger, Sonakshi Sinha, and Prithviraj Sukumaran in the lead roles and is all set to hit theatres on the occasion of Eid 2024.