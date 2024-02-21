Rakul Preet Singh and Jackky Bhagnani are married; couple seals the deal with Anand Karaj ceremony

Actors Rakul Preet Singh and Jackky Bhagnani are now husband and wife. The couple got married in a traditional Anand Karaj ceremony on Wednesday in Goa. A Sindhi wedding ceremony is to follow. Also read: Rakul Preet Singh and Jackky Bhagnani kick off pre-wedding festivities in Mumbai Rakul Preet Singh and Jackky Bhagnani are now married.

The couple was joined by family and closest friends as they got married at ITC Grand South Goa. Shilpa Shetty, Ayushmann Khurrana, Arjun Kapoor, David Dhawan are all present at the wedding.

Two wedding ceremonies

Earlier, a source close to the couple told India Today, "Rakul Preet Singh’s 'Chuddha' ceremony is scheduled for the morning. Then the couple will take the saath pheras after 3.30 pm at the ITC Grand South Goa. Rakul and Jackky will have two wedding ceremonies: Anand Karaj and a Sindhi-style ceremony, reflecting both their cultures. The choice of an early evening wedding reflects the couple's desire for a bright and cheerful start to their marital journey."

First pics of newlyweds awaited

The couple will soon appear before the media gathered outside the hotel for a photo-op. They are also expected to share their first official wedding pictures or videos in the evening after both the ceremonies are done. Their pre-wedding festivities kickstarted on February 19. Rakul Preet and Jackky made their relationship Instagram official in October 2021.

On the work front, Rakul will be seen in Indian 2 alongside Kamal Haasan. The film also stars Bobby Simhaa and Priya Bhavani Shankar in key roles. The first part was released in 1996 and starred Kamal Haasan in the role of an aged freedom fighter who decides to wage a war against corruption.

Jackky, on the other hand, is awaiting the release of his next production, Bade Miyan Chote Miyan. Helmed by Ali Abbas Zafar, the film stars Akshay, Tiger, Sonakshi Sinha, and Prithviraj Sukumaran in the lead roles and is all set to hit theatres on the occasion of Eid 2024.