Rakul Preet Singh decks up in black as she and Jackky Bhagnani kick off pre-wedding festivities in Mumbai. Watch

Actor Rakul Preet Singh and actor-producer Jackky Bhagnani kicked off their pre-wedding festivities in Mumbai on Thursday night. According to India Today, the couple invited their closest friends and family to a dhol night at Jackky’s home. (Also Read: Rakul Preet Singh and Jackky Bhagnani’s wedding invitation confirms a beachside ceremony. See it here) A glimpse of Rakul Preet Singh heading to Jackky Bhagnani's home for the dhol night

Rakul Preet and Jackky's dhol night

The venue was reportedly adorned with vibrant colours, traditional decor and the rhythmic beats of the dhol resonated through the air. Rakul was spotted arriving at Jackky’s home with her father and her brother by the paparazzi. She looked resplendent in a lehenga paired with a huge diamond necklace. The dhol night was all about setting the tone for the upcoming celebrations. The couple is expected to have let their hair down with loved ones before their wedding.

Discover the thrill of cricket like never before, exclusively on HT. Explore now!

The wedding

Rakul Preet and Jackky will get married on February 21 in Goa. The two-day celebration will see their loved ones in attendance. A source told HT City that the wedding is eco-friendly, “The couple and their family have sent no physical invites. Also, no crackers will be burst at any point. These people will measure the carbon footprint generated during this couple’s wedding ceremonies. They will then tell them how many trees are needed to be planted, in accordance with the footprint. It’s a unique step taken definitely. The couple will themselves plant it, either immediately after the marriage ceremony or the following day.”

Rakul and Jackky's relationship

In October 2021, Rakul and Jackky made their relationship Instagram official. A source recently told us, “Jackky and Rakul are keeping it very intimate in terms of the functions, but the one area they want to put their best foot forward in is how they look on the best day of their lives. The elegance of a Sabyasachi creation, the timeless designs of Manish Malhotra, or a magnificent Tarun Tahiliani ensemble – they are finalising one."

Entertainment! Entertainment! Entertainment! 🎞️🍿💃 Click to follow our Whatsapp Channel 📲 Your daily dose of gossip, films, shows, celebrities updates all in one place.