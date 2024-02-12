 Exclusive| Rakul Preet Singh- Jackky Bhagnani's wedding to be eco-friendly - Hindustan Times
Exclusive| Rakul Preet Singh- Jackky Bhagnani's wedding to be eco-friendly with no crackers, couple to plant trees

Exclusive| Rakul Preet Singh- Jackky Bhagnani's wedding to be eco-friendly with no crackers, couple to plant trees

ByRishabh Suri
Feb 12, 2024 07:12 PM IST

We get exclusive information on how the to-be wed couple Rakul Preet Singh and Jackky Bhagnani have ensure their functions are eco-friendly.

Actor Rakul Preet Singh and producer Jackky Bhagnani’s wedding is the next awaited celeb union in town. And now we have exclusively learnt some deets from the three-day functions in Goa.

Actor Rakul Preet Singh and soon-to-be husband, producer Jackky Bhagnani

The couple has decided to take extra care to ensure their ceremonies are eco friendly. For instance, only e-invites have gone out to all the guests. “No physical invites have been sent by the couple and their family. Also, no crackers will be burst at any point,” we are told by a source.

What’s more, another interesting bit we learn is that Bhagnani and Singh have decided to get people who map carbon footprint on board, and plant trees. Our source adds, “These people will measure the carbon footprint generated during this couple’s wedding ceremonies. They will then tell them how many trees are needed to be planted, in accordance with the footprint. It’s a unique step taken definitely. The couple will themselves plant it, either immediately after the marriage ceremony or the following day.”

The intimate ceremonies are going to kickstart from February 19, with the wedding slated for February 21.

