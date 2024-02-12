Rakul Preet Singh and Jackky Bhagnani’s wedding invitation confirms a beachside ceremony. See it here

Rakul Preet Singh and Jackky Bhagnani will get married on February 21 in Goa in the presence of their closest friends and family. The wedding preparations have begun and Pinkvilla claims to have gotten their hands on their wedding invitations. Confirming that the wedding will indeed be beachside in Goa, the wedding invites have sweet details that give a glimpse of what’s to come. (Also Read: Rakul Preet Singh on relationship with Jackky Bhagnani: 'If one of the partners is insecure, it cannot be healthy') Rakul Preet Singh and Jackky Bhagnani will tie the knot in Goa(Instagram)

The invites

One of the pages of the invite has a strong floral vibe and is in the hues of pink and blue. A white couch adorned with blue and white cushions is in the centre of it all, positioned against white brick walls. It leads to a beautiful beach and the couple’s wedding hashtag also features on it - Abdonobhagna-ni. Another page of the invites sees a beautiful mandap set up by the beach, with the words, ‘Pheras, Wednesday, 21 February 2024’ written on it.

The wedding

The couple was initially supposed to marry in the Middle East, but changed their venue to India post PM Modi’s call to action, urging couples to choose India as their wedding and vacation destination. They switched their wedding destination mid-December last year despite planning a wedding abroad for six months. Rakul and Jackky chose Goa, according to the web portal, because it’s a sentimental choice for them.

Rakul and Jackky

In October 2021, Rakul and Jackky made their relationship Instagram official. A source recently told Hindustan Times, “Jackky and Rakul are keeping it very intimate in terms of the functions, but the one area they want to put their best foot forward in is how they look on the best day of their lives. The elegance of a Sabyasachi creation, the timeless designs of Manish Malhotra, or a magnificent Tarun Tahiliani ensemble – they are finalising one."

