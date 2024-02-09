Jackky Bhagnani-Rakul Preet Singh wedding: Manish Malhotra, Tarun Tahiliani and Sabyasachi shortlisted for the costumes

Actor Rakul Preet Singh and filmmaker Jackky Bhagnani are all set to tie the knot in a destination wedding in the scenic backdrop of Goa. Speculation is rife about more details from their special day. Rakul Preet Singh and Jackky Bhagnani.

And among the most awaited ones is the couple's choice of wedding attire. We have exclusively learnt that the duo has shortlisted three designers for all the three days of their wedding festivities.

A source tells us, “Jackky and Rakul are keeping it very intimate in terms of the functions, but the one area they want to put their best foot forward in is how they look on the best day of their lives. The elegance of a Sabyasachi creation, the timeless designs of Manish Malhotra, or a magnificent Tarun Tahiliani ensemble- they are finalising one."

Will they choose traditional opulence or contemporary chic?

Stay tuned for more exclusive updates on their destination wedding.