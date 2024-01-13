Rakul Preet Singh, Jackky Bhagnani offer prayers to Lord Ram amid wedding prep. Watch

Rakul Preet Singh and Jackky Bhagnani are reportedly planning to tie the knot in February this year. Amid the countdown to the wedding, the couple was spotted offering prayers at the Ram Mandir’s replica rath in Mumbai on Friday. Rakul saw the release of her Tamil film Ayalaan on Friday. (Also Read | "They don't make men like you anymore": Rakul Preet Singh wishes boyfriend Jackky Bhagnani on birthday) Jackky Bhagnani and Rakul Preet Singh at Ram Mandir replica rath on Friday.

Rakul Preet and Jackky pray at temple

A replica of the Ram temple has been made in Mumbai for those who may not be able to visit Ayodhya's Ram temple on its inauguration day on January 22. After the visit, Rakul and Jackky also shared a joint post on their Instagram handles.

They shared a tiny video of them praying at the Ram Mandir replica. While Rakul was in a traditional pastel green attire, Jackky was in a yellow kurta pyjama. Jackky captioned the video, "Mesmerised with the Ram Mandir Replica Rath. Peaceful and divine. @rakulpreet @shweta_shalini #JaiShreeRam."

Rakul and Jackky have been in relationship since long. As per reports, the two are gearing up for their wedding in Goa on February 22. They had made their relationship Instagram official in 2021.

Rakul on chatter about their relationship

Rakul recently opened up about Jackky and media coverage of their relationship. She said, “My idea of love doesn’t change whether it’s in the public eye or not. It has been the same ever since I was a teenager. What is in the public eye is the knowledge of the existing relationship and beyond that, I don’t think we are people who are too much in the public or very much into PDA. We are not that unless it’s a birthday or an occasion, wishing each other or supporting each other.”

Rakul and Jackky wedding

As per a Hindustan Times report, the wedding will be an intimate affair which will have their close friends from the Hindi as well as South industry in attendance. A source was quoted as saying in the report, “They are closely looking over the decor and theme. One thing is certain that it will be close to who they are as individuals, with everything reflecting their personality.”

After Ayalaan, Rakul has Meri Patni Ka Remake and Kamal Haasan-starrer Indian 2 in her kitty. Jackky is an actor-turned-film producer whose latest project was Ganapath last year.

