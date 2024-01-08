Rakul-Jackky wedding: Intimate two day affair; couple mulling no phone policy

Actor Rakul Preet Singh and her producer boyfriend Jackky Bhagnani are ready to take their relationship to the next level by getting married in February. Now, we hear that it will be a two day affair, with the couple thinking of ways to protect their privacy. Rakul Preet Singh and Jackky Bhagnani will be the first celebrity couple this year to get married

The couple will be getting married on February 22, in Goa. In fact, they recently came back from a vacation before diving into the prep for the wedding festivities. They went to Thailand for the time off.

According to the source, the couple want to keep the wedding really intimate, but want their close friends from the industry to be in attendance.

“The wedding will mostly be a two affair in Goa. The intention is to keep it intimate but also not miss out on making memories with family and friends. That’s why close friends from both the industries, considering Rakul has also worked in the south film industry, will be attending the wedding along with family members,” says the insider.

The source adds, “They are very private people, which is why they are thinking of ways they can introduce to protect their privacy. For instance, they are planning to go for a no phone policy for the guests”.

When it comes to the theme and decor, the source reveals, “They are closely looking over the decor and theme. One thing is certain that it will be close to who they are as individuals, with everything reflecting their personality”.

It was in October 2021 when the couple made it official through a post on Instagram. On Singh’s birthday, Bhagnani had shared a romantic photo with his ladylove on Instagram, where they were seen holding hands. The caption read: “With you, days doesn’t seem like days. Without you, eating the most delicious food is no fun”. They have not shied away from posting candid moments with each other since then, and have been vocal about their relationship.