Balcony plaster collapse raises safety concerns at Gurugram society

A portion of the balcony ceiling plaster in a flat in Tower-10 at Breez Global Heights, an affordable housing condominium in Sector 33, Gurugram, fell on Monday morning, prompting residents to raise concerns over the structural safety and deteriorating condition of the six-year-old housing complex. Residents have sought a structural safety audit and say the builder should complete pending repairs before handing over maintenance of the complex. (HT)

Residents said the latest incident follows another balcony collapse earlier this year, when a large portion of plaster fell onto a parked vehicle, damaging its windshield.

Breez Global Heights was developed under the Haryana Affordable Housing Policy, 2013, under which the developer is responsible for maintaining the society for five years from the date the occupancy certificate (OC) is granted.

Although day-to-day maintenance is currently being handled by the residents’ welfare association (RWA), residents told HT that the formal handover process has not been completed. They said the maintenance handover was due in July 2025, but the builder has yet to transfer the entire interest-free maintenance security (IFMS) corpus and complete other procedural formalities. The newly elected RWA also maintained that the handover should take place only after the builder restores the common infrastructure and ensures its safety.

In response to the incident, Ajay Goyal, director of Breez Group, attributed the latest incident to inadequate upkeep by residents rather than any construction defect. “Residents are not carrying out proper maintenance of their balconies, and grouting work is also not being done. We have spoken to the RWA and residents, and the repairs will be carried out by us. However, the regular upkeep of the balconies is the responsibility of the residents,” Goyal said.

However, Goyal added that while the developer will repair the affected balconies, future maintenance will have to be undertaken by residents.