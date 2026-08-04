POCO bets on battery life with the new M8 Power, but it does not stop there
POCO is betting on endurance, but the specifications suggest the new M8 Power could have more than one reason to stand out.
Smartphones have become all-day companions, expected to keep up with work, entertainment, and everything in between without running out of steam. They handle work during the day and entertainment once the day is over. A few episodes of a favourite series, some gaming, or endless scrolling can quickly drain the battery. That is why battery life now matters just as much as performance. The new POCO M8 Power appears to address that growing expectation by emphasising endurance. However, there is more to the phone than its massive 8000mAh battery. It also packs a high-refresh-rate AMOLED display, updated hardware, and long-term software support. Here is a closer look at everything the POCO M8 Power has to offer.
Battery: An 8000mAh battery that could leave battery anxiety behind
The biggest talking point of the POCO M8 Power is its 8000mAh silicon-carbon battery, one of the largest capacities available in a mainstream smartphone. POCO says the battery is paired with its Surge G1 battery management chip to improve efficiency and long-term reliability. Keeping downtime to a minimum is 45W fast charging, with a compatible charger included in the box. The phone also supports 22.5W wired reverse charging, allowing it to power compatible accessories or another smartphone when needed. For users who spend long hours away from a charger, battery endurance is expected to be one of the M8 Power's biggest strengths.
Display: A bigger AMOLED display built for work breaks and late-night binges
On the front, the POCO M8 Power features a 6.9-inch FHD+ AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate for smoother scrolling and animations. It supports the DCI-P3 wide colour gamut and offers a 5,000,000:1 contrast ratio, delivering vibrant colours and deeper blacks. POCO claims the panel can reach up to 1,800 nits of peak brightness, helping improve visibility under direct sunlight. Corning Gorilla Glass 7i adds an extra layer of protection against everyday scratches and accidental knocks. Beyond durability, the display also includes Wet Touch 2.0 for improved touch responsiveness with damp fingers, while an optical in-display fingerprint scanner offers quick and convenient unlocking.
Performance: POCO plays it safe with a capable Snapdragon chipset
Powering the POCO M8 Power is Qualcomm's Snapdragon 4 Gen 4 processor, built on a power-efficient 4nm process. Rather than chasing a more powerful chipset, POCO appears to have prioritised practicality. According to Counterpoint Research, memory now accounts for nearly 40% of the bill of materials for a $400 smartphone, making component costs significantly higher than in previous years. Against that backdrop, opting for the Snapdragon 4 Gen 4 appears to be a measured decision to balance performance and affordability. The chipset is paired with up to 8GB of RAM and 128GB of storage for everyday apps, streaming, and casual gaming.
Software: Long software support could outlast the hardware
The POCO M8 Power ships with Xiaomi HyperOS 3, based on Android 16. According to the company, the latest software focuses on smoother performance, better personalisation and tighter integration with the wider Xiaomi ecosystem. One of the more notable announcements is the software support policy. POCO has committed to providing four years of Android and software updates, along with six years of security patches. That is a longer update commitment than many smartphones in this category, helping the device remain secure and up to date with new features for years after purchase.
Cameras: Everyday cameras backed by practical shooting tools
For photography, the POCO M8 Power features a 50MP dual AI rear camera system designed for everyday shooting. Alongside the primary camera, users get several software features, including Film Filters, Dynamic Photos, Pro Mode, Time-lapse, Panorama, Document Mode, and Voice Shutter, for added creative flexibility. On the front, an 8MP selfie camera offers Video Beauty, Fill Light, and a built-in Teleprompter for video calls and content creation. While POCO has not shared detailed camera hardware specifications, the feature set covers the essentials for everyday photography.
Pricing:
The POCO M8 Power will be available in two memory configurations. The base model with 6GB RAM and 128GB storage is priced at ₹24,999, while the 8GB RAM and 128GB storage variant costs ₹27,999
- ABOUT THE AUTHORShubh Bhushan
Shubh Bhushan is a Tech Content Researcher for Hindustan Times, where he covers consumer technology, gadgets, AI trends, and internet culture through research-driven digital content. Before this, he spent over two years at MySmartPrice as an Assistant – Testing Labs & Content Producer, working closely on smartphone testing, performance benchmarking, video scripting, and shooting product B-rolls for reviews and feature stories. He also worked as an Analyst at Cognizant, an experience that helped shape his detail-oriented and analytical approach to tech journalism. Over the years, he has tested smartphones, laptops, vacuum cleaners, gaming controllers, and a wide range of consumer gadgets, always focusing on how these products perform in real-world scenarios rather than just on paper specifications. He enjoys simplifying complex technology into practical, relatable insights that are easy for everyday readers to understand. He holds a BSc in Physical Science with Computer Science from the University of Delhi. Whether it’s discussing the latest gadgets, emerging tech trends, or product experiences, he can be reached through LinkedIn.Read More
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