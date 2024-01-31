 Why Rakul Preet, Jackky changed their wedding venue from abroad to India | Bollywood - Hindustan Times
Here's why Rakul Preet Singh and Jackky Bhagnani changed their wedding venue from abroad to India

ByHT Entertainment Desk
Jan 31, 2024 03:05 PM IST

Rakul Preet Singh and Jackky Bhagnani will now tie the knot in February in Goa. Initially they had planned for an overseas wedding.

Actor Rakul Preet Singh and actor-producer Jackky Bhagnani are all set to take their relationship to the next level by getting married in February. It was recently reported that the couple will be marrying on February 22 in Goa. Now, a Pinkvilla report states that the couple had originally planned a wedding abroad, but had to make a last-minute decision to shift the location to India. (Also read: Rakul Preet Singh, Jackky Bhagnani offer prayers to Lord Ram amid wedding prep. Watch)

Why Jaccky and Rakul shifted their wedding venue

According to the Pinkvilla report, Rakul Preet Singh and Jackky Bhagnani had initially planned a destination wedding in the Middle East A source revealed, "Rakul and Jacky had initially planned for their wedding to take place in the Middle East. After nearly six months of meticulous planning, everything was pretty much in order. However, following the call from the Indian PM in December, urging rich and influential families to choose India as the venue for their big life events, Rakul and Jackky reconsidered their original plans and relocated the wedding to India.”

The source also added that this change of plans occurred in mid-December. It meant a complete reset of plans and arrangements, which involved the destination, and accommodations.

More wedding details

Earlier this month, the couple was spotted offering prayers at the Ram Mandir’s replica rath in Mumbai. After the visit, Rakul and Jackky also shared a joint post on their Instagram handles. While Rakul was in a traditional pastel green attire, Jackky was in a yellow kurta pyjama. Jackky captioned the video, “Mesmerised with the Ram Mandir Replica Rath. Peaceful and divine…”

As per a Hindustan Times report, the wedding will be an intimate affair which will have their close friends from the Hindi as well as South industry in attendance. A source said in the same report, “They are closely looking over the decor and theme. One thing is certain that it will be close to who they are as individuals, with everything reflecting their personality.”

