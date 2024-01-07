Akshay Kumar calls out hateful comments from Maldivians; Salman Khan, Shraddha Kapoor ask fans to explore Indian islands

Akshay Kumar, Salman Khan, John Abraham, Shraddha Kapoor and many other Bollywood actors are now asking fans to explore Indian islands like Lakshadweep instead of planning a vacation in Maldives. The celebs joined the trend of promoting Indian tourism soon after some prominent personalities from Maldives mocked India and Prime Minister Narendra Modi's pitch to visit Indian islands. PM Modi had recently made many get up and take notice of how pristine the Lakshadweep Islands were as he posted pictures of him chilling on the beach and even trying snorkelling. Also read: Aakash Chopra, other Indian influencers join calls to boycott Maldives' tourism over anti-India barbs Akshay Kumar and Salman Khan are promoting tourism in Indian islands.

Bollywood ask fans to explore Indian islands

Akshay, who recently rang in the New Year with his family in Maldives, took to X to react to comments against India's beach tourism by some Maldivians. The actor wrote, “Came across comments from prominent public figures from Maldives passing hateful and racist comments on Indians. Surprised that they are doing this to a country that sends them the maximum number of tourists. We are good to our neighbors but why should we tolerate such unprovoked hate? I've visited the Maldives many times and always praised it, but dignity first. Let us decide to #ExploreIndianIslands and support our own tourism.”

Wrap up the year gone by & gear up for 2024 with HT! Click here

John Abraham also took to X to promote tourism in Indian islands. He tweeted along with some mesmerising pictures of the Lakshadweep Islands, "With the amazing Indian hospitality, the idea of ‘Atithi Devo Bhava’ and a vast marine life to explore. Lakshwadeep is the place to go. #exploreindianislands."

John Abraham shares beautiful pics of Lakshadweep Islands.

Sharing a stunning picture of the Lakshadweep Islands, Shraddha wrote on X, “All these images and memes making me super FOMO now. Lakshadweep has such pristine beaches and coastlines, thriving local culture, I’m on the verge of booking an impulse chhutti (holiday). This year, why not #ExploreIndianIslands.” Interestingly, in 2021, Shraddha had shared pictures from her family vacation in Maldives.

Salman Khan posts about Lakshadweep Islands.

Salman Khan has also seconded the thoughts of his Bollywood colleagues. He tweeted on Sunday, “It is so cool to see our Hon PM Narendrabhai Modi at the beautiful clean and stunning beaches of Lakshadweep, and the best part is that yeh hamare India mein hain (these islands are in India). @narendramodi.”

Bollywood has always been in love with Maldives

The trend to explore Indian islands emerged at a time when actor Bipasha Basu is celebrating her 45th birthday in Maldives. She is on a vacation with husband Karan Singh Grover and daughter Devi. Just like Bipasha, Akshay Kumar and Twinkle Khanna, Rakul Preet Singh, Kiara Advani and Sidharth Malhotra, Janhvi Kapoor, and Disha Patani among others are also regular visitors of Maldives. Taapsee Pannu and Parineeti Chopra had also visited Maldives in recent months.

Entertainment! Entertainment! Entertainment! 🎞️🍿💃 Click to follow our Whatsapp Channel 📲 Your daily dose of gossip, films, shows, celebrities updates all in one place