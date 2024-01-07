Aakash Chopra, other Indian influencers join calls to boycott Maldives' tourism over anti-India barbs

Several Indian celebrities and social media influencers have joined an online campaign which calls for a boycott of the Maldives and its tourist spots after some Maldivians, including one minister, posted anti-India comments on X (formerly Twitter). The ongoing tussle involving barbs, trolls, etc. traces its origin to Prime Minister Narendra Modi's recent visit to Lakshadweep, which spurred interest in the Indian island among travel enthusiasts. During his visit, Modi inaugurated several development projects and also explored Lakshadweep's beautiful beaches. Pictures of Modi while snorkelling in the sea went viral on social media and were top trending on X. India's Lakshadweep island(File photo)

However, Modi's attempt to boost tourism in Lakshadweep apparently irked some people in the Maldives, including government officials. Maldives minister Mariyam Shiuna had derided Modi for his Lakshadweep visit, in a now-deleted post on X. Shiuna had encouraged tourists to visit the island country, through the #VisitMaldives trend. Some other Maldivian netizens also posted racist and insulting comments against Indians.

In the wake of the matter, some Indian celebrities and online influencers have joined calls to boycott Maldives. The latest to join the bandwagon is former Indian cricketer Aakash Chopra. On Saturday, Chopra took to X and posted: "‘India Out’ was a part of the manifesto. Maldives voted for it. Now, it’s up to us, Indians, to choose wisely. I know that my family will. Jai Hind".

Social media influencer Sonam Mahajan also appealed Indians to cancel trips to Maldives in the wake of recent comments by a Maldives' minister.

"Dear Indians, Please listen to Maldivian ministers who desperately want Indians out. Cancel your travel plans (if any) for the Maldives as soon as possible. Why do you want to go to a country whose people hate you? Lakshadweep awaits you," wrote Mahajan.

Another social media influencer tweeted a picture of sunrise in Lakshadweep and pleaded Indians to visit the island instead of Maldives. "Sunrise in #Lakshdweep India. You won't see this in Maldives," Baba Banaras captioned the picture.