Bipasha Basu gets all the love from Karan Singh Grover, daughter Devi as she celebrates 45th birthday in Maldives

Bipasha Basu celebrated her 45th birthday on Sunday on a scenic beach location in the Maldives with her actor husband Karan Singh Grover and daughter Devi. The Raaz actor has shared some stunning pictures from her birthday vacation on Instagram and has also thanked her fans for their wishes. Also read: Bipasha Basu, baby Devi twin in sarees as they visit Durga Puja pandal together for the first time. Watch Bipasha Basu is vacationing with Karan Singh Grover and Devi in Maldives.

Bipasha rings 45th birthday in Maldives

Sharing a perfect family picture post Saturday midnight, Bipasha wrote on Instagram, "Perfect Birthday. Just need my 2 babies and sunshine and water #monkeylove," along with a pink heart and a nazar amulet. The picture showed Bipasha and Karan kissing as the former held Devi in her arms during their time in the pool. The blue ocean and a sea plane could be seen in the background.

On Sunday, she shared an even better picture to thank her fans. It gave a better look at Devi's face as Karan made her sit on a table, with Bipasha giving him a hug from behind. “Love is all that I can feel. So grateful to all who love me and are sending me the sweetest wishes. Just a Lucky Girl #itsmybirthday,” she wrote along with the picture.

Bipasha had earlier shared an adorable video with Devi, calling her the best gift. She wrote upon her arrival in the Maldives, “The best gift I could ever receive is my Devi. Thank you @iamksgofficial. Now let’s get ready to partyyy - you me and our little bundle of infinite love. My birthday is almost here.”

More about Devi, Karan

Bipasha Basu and Karan Singh Grover had earlier shared lovely glimpses of Devi from their Christmas celebrations. They had flown to the Maldives in November as well to celebrate Devi's first birthday.

Karan is now gearing up for the release of his much-anticipated film, Fighter. Directed by Siddharth Anand, Fighter is an aerial action entertainer starring Hrithik Roshan, Deepika Padukone, Anil Kapoor, Akshay Oberoi and Karan as Air Force pilots. The film is set to release in theatres on January 25.

