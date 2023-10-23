Bipasha Basu, baby Devi twin in sarees as they visit Durga Puja pandal together for the first time. Watch

Bipasha Basu and Karan Singh Grover visited a Durga Puja pandal in Mumbai on Sunday. Pictures shared by the actors on Instagram are proof it was a wholesome experience for the family. Bipasha wore a green silk saree for the occasion and dressed up 11-month-old Devi in a cute rani pink saree. Also read: Rani Mukerji dances gracefully during Durga Puja celebrations, Sumona Chakravarti shows her dhunuchi talent. Watch Bipasha Basu and Karan Singh Grover took Devi to a Durga Puja pandal.

What is in the video

Bipasha shared a video from their visit on Instagram and simply wrote, “Durga Durga” in the caption with a folded hands emoji. The video shows Karan in a white kurta pyjama, holding Devi in his arms as Bipasha explains to her all about what's happening around them. She is seen pointing towards the idol of Goddess Durga while explaining to Devi.

Fans react to Bipasha and Devi's video

Fans loved how Bipasha made an effort to introduce Devi to her culture and tradition. A fan wrote, “The way you teach her it is so adorable. Durga Durga. God bless 3 of you.” Another commented, “1st navratri. All three of you are looking stunning as always. Shubo mahaashtmi.” One more said, “Devi is meeting Devi Durga..God Bless You my Baby Girl Devi so cute and so adorable you are.” One of the many similar comments read: “The beauty is in this video”. “Durga Durga, happiness is this,” reacted a fan.

A comment also read: “This is really beautiful. Teaching good thoughts and shaping to show respect for the Almighty moulds the tender mind to be positive. Teaching our religious traditions and the origins of Hinduism... very inspirational. You both are good parents. Little Devi is surely to be a woman with good Ethics and respectable thoughts.. much better than Teaching mobiles and gadgets."

Taking to her Instagram Stories, Bipasha also shared a picture in which she was seen holding a girl and Karan held Devi while the two kids tried to talk to each other. She also shared a small video to show Devi's outfit - a stitched saree dress.

Entertainment! Entertainment! Entertainment! 🎞️🍿💃 Click to follow our WhatsApp Channel 📲 Your daily dose of gossip, films, shows, celebrities updates all in one place.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON