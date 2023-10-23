News / Entertainment / Bollywood / Bipasha Basu, baby Devi twin in sarees as they visit Durga Puja pandal together for the first time. Watch

Bipasha Basu, baby Devi twin in sarees as they visit Durga Puja pandal together for the first time. Watch

ByHT Entertainment Desk
Oct 23, 2023 10:05 AM IST

Bipasha Basu explained everything to Devi as the 11-month-old baby girl visited a Durga Puja pandal for the first time. See the wholesome video here.

Bipasha Basu and Karan Singh Grover visited a Durga Puja pandal in Mumbai on Sunday. Pictures shared by the actors on Instagram are proof it was a wholesome experience for the family. Bipasha wore a green silk saree for the occasion and dressed up 11-month-old Devi in a cute rani pink saree. Also read: Rani Mukerji dances gracefully during Durga Puja celebrations, Sumona Chakravarti shows her dhunuchi talent. Watch

Bipasha Basu and Karan Singh Grover took Devi to a Durga Puja pandal.
Bipasha Basu and Karan Singh Grover took Devi to a Durga Puja pandal.

What is in the video

Bipasha shared a video from their visit on Instagram and simply wrote, “Durga Durga” in the caption with a folded hands emoji. The video shows Karan in a white kurta pyjama, holding Devi in his arms as Bipasha explains to her all about what's happening around them. She is seen pointing towards the idol of Goddess Durga while explaining to Devi.

We're now on WhatsApp. Click to join.

Fans react to Bipasha and Devi's video

Fans loved how Bipasha made an effort to introduce Devi to her culture and tradition. A fan wrote, “The way you teach her it is so adorable. Durga Durga. God bless 3 of you.” Another commented, “1st navratri. All three of you are looking stunning as always. Shubo mahaashtmi.” One more said, “Devi is meeting Devi Durga..God Bless You my Baby Girl Devi so cute and so adorable you are.” One of the many similar comments read: “The beauty is in this video”. “Durga Durga, happiness is this,” reacted a fan.

A comment also read: “This is really beautiful. Teaching good thoughts and shaping to show respect for the Almighty moulds the tender mind to be positive. Teaching our religious traditions and the origins of Hinduism... very inspirational. You both are good parents. Little Devi is surely to be a woman with good Ethics and respectable thoughts.. much better than Teaching mobiles and gadgets."

Taking to her Instagram Stories, Bipasha also shared a picture in which she was seen holding a girl and Karan held Devi while the two kids tried to talk to each other. She also shared a small video to show Devi's outfit - a stitched saree dress.

Entertainment! Entertainment! Entertainment! 🎞️🍿💃 Click to follow our WhatsApp Channel 📲 Your daily dose of gossip, films, shows, celebrities updates all in one place.

"Exciting news! Hindustan Times is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!
Get more updates from Bollywood, Hollywood, Musicand Web Seriesalong with Latest Entertainment Newsat Hindustan Times.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
© 2023 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Monday, October 23, 2023
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out