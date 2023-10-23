Rani Mukerji dances gracefully during Durga Puja celebrations, Sumona Chakravarti shows her dhunuchi talent. Watch

Durga Puja celebrations have been in full swing at North Bombay Durga Puja. On Sunday, Rani Mukerji and Sumona Chakravarti danced in their own style after the aarti. While Rani joined other ladies to perform a slow dance in front of Goddess Durga, Sumona took the dhunuchi and showed her hidden talent by dancing it while holding it with her mouth. Also read: Sushmita Sen performs Dhunuchi dance with daughter Renee Sen, twins with her in saree for Durga Puja celebrations Sumona Chakravarti and Rani Mukerji danced during Durga Puja celebrations on Sunday.

Rani Mukerji dances with other women

A paparazzo shared a video of Rani from the Durga Puja celebrations on Instagram and fans couldn't gush about Rani's grace and beauty. The actor looked stunning in an olive green tissue silk saree and bindi on her forehead. She danced slowly in front of the deity, along with former actor Sharbani Mukherjee and other women.

Praising her, a fan wrote, “Loved it. Jai mata rani ki.” Another said, “she is the queen of hearts.” One more commented, “Indeed she is very beautiful.” A comment simply read: “All Bengali beauties” A fan who witnessed her dance in person wrote, “Mai udar he thi aaj (I was there today) when they were dancing. Rani Mukerji is the queen.”

Sumona Chakravarti's dhunuchi dance

On the other hand, The Kapil Sharma Show actor Sumona showed her dhunuchi talent by taking part in the dhunuchi dance with other men and women. She was in a red saree and a sleeveless blouse. She held the dhunuchi with her mouth and danced without a care in front of the goddess.

Commenting on a video of Sumona's dance on Instagram, a fan wrote, “Woow so nice and hard.” Another hailed her saying, “Ise kehte hai dhuvvadaar performance (this is what is called a smoky performance).”

Since a few days, several Bollywood celebrities have been attending the festivities at North Bombay Durga Puja. Among them are Rani Mukerji, Kajol, her sister Tanishaa Mukerji and her mom Tanuja, Ishita Dutta and Vatsal Sheth and Sumona Chakravarti. Hema Malini with Esha Deol, Jaya Bachchan, Kiara Advani, Rupali Ganguly, Munmun Dutta and many others joined them in the celebrations during the weekend.

