Sushmita Sen performs Dhunuchi dance with daughter Renee Sen, twins with her in saree for Durga Puja celebrations

Sushmita Sen stepped out with her daughters for the Durga Puja celebrations on Saturday. The actor not just looked lovely in a pink bandhni saree but also performed the traditional dhunuchi dance with her daughter Renee Sen. The mother-daughter duo was twinning in sarees. Alisah Sen meanwhile, wore a pink lehenga for the outing while Sushmita's mom Shubhra Sen was in a black saree. Also read: Aarya Season 3 trailer: Sushmita Sen is in full-on Durga mode, fights villains old and new. Watch Sushmita Sen, Renee Sen and Alisah Sen during Durga Puja celebrations on Saturday.

Sushmita and Renee's dhunuchi dance

A paparazzo shared a video of Sushmita performing the dhunuchi dance with Renee Sen. While Sushmita is seen in a pink saree, with her hair tied back in a ponytail; Renee is seen in a red saree with a silver halter blouse and glasses. Both of them are seen performing the dhunuchi dance which involves dancing with a clay pot in hand after the aarti at a Durga Puja pandal.

Fans loved Sushmita's dance and the enthusiasm with which she danced barefoot. A fan commented, “How can someone be so beautiful inside out....#duggadugga.” Another called her, “The most elegant and cultured Bollywood actor.” One more wrote, “Beautiful ,elegant and humble. Powerful combo.” A person even wrote, “She is a GODDESS by heart and soul!!”"Ooo I love this woman," reacted yet another fan.

Sushmita's upcoming show

Meanwhile, Sushmita will be next seen in the upcoming action thriller series Aarya Season 3 which is set to stream on Disney+ Hotstar from November 3. The show is created and co-directed by the Ram Madhvani. The trailer of the upcoming season depicted Sushmita as the more powerful and furious Aarya. She is seen doing everything she used to despise as the in charge of her father's opium empire. She's seen making new enemies and new allies as the new Don in town.

Sushmita's recent work

Sushmita was recently seen in the web series, Taali, in which she played the role of transgender activist Gauri Sawant. They were one of the petitioners in the National Legal Services Authority (NALSA) case of 2013, in connection with which the Supreme Court recognised persons belonging to the transgender community as the third gender. The show was directed by National award-winning director Ravi Jadhav.

