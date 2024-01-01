close_game
close_game
News / Entertainment / Bollywood / Akshay Kumar enjoys cycling with daughter Nitara in Maldives

Akshay Kumar enjoys cycling with daughter Nitara in Maldives

ANI |
Jan 01, 2024 05:52 PM IST

Actor Akshay Kumar is enjoying his vacation in Maldives with his family.

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], January 1 (ANI): Actor Akshay Kumar is enjoying his vacation in Maldives with his family.

Twinkle Khanna shares unseen video of Akshay Kumar enjoying a cycle ride with daughter Nitara in Maldives
Twinkle Khanna shares unseen video of Akshay Kumar enjoying a cycle ride with daughter Nitara in Maldives

On Monday, Akshay's wife and author, Twinkle Khanna, dropped a video of Akshay on his Instagram Story where he can be seen cycling with his daughter Nitara.

Wrap up the year gone by & gear up for 2024 with HT! Click here

Recently, the much-anticipated announcement of the film 'Bade Miyan Chote Miyan'. To kick off the year on a lively note, makers shared a new look for actors Akshay Kumar and Tiger Shroff.

Taking to Instagram, Akshay shared a glimpse of the film.

In the picture, Akshay and Tiger could be seen on a jet ski.

Akshay can be seen wearing a dark green tee and camouflage print joggers while Tiger stands bare-chested, flaunting his perfectly chiselled abs.

Sharing the picture, he wrote, "Aapka naya saal Bada bane, chhoti chhoti khushiyon se. Happy New Year, from #BadeMiyanChoteMiyan. Don't forget to block #Eid2024 to meet us in theatres. Let's rock 2024!"

Akshay and Twinkle have been married for 23 years. They have a son Aarav, 21, and a daughter Nitara, 11.

Twinkle is the late superstar Rajesh Khanna and veteran actor Dimple Kapadia's elder daughter. She shares her birthday with her dad. So today, it is also Rajesh Khanna's 81st birth anniversary.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Akshay will be seen next in the official Hindi remake of the Tamil drama film 'Soorarai Pottru', which is all set to hit theatres on February 16. (ANI)

Get more updates from Bollywood, Hollywood, Musicand Web Seriesalong with Latest Entertainment Newsat Hindustan Times.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2023 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Monday, January 01, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Sign out