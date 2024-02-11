Rakul Preet Singh on relationship with Jackky Bhagnani: 'If one of the partners is insecure, it cannot be healthy'

Rakul Preet Singh has opened up about what she thinks is the mantra for a healthy and long-standing relationship that stands the test of time. The actor, who is gearing up for a Goa wedding with longtime boyfriend, actor-producer Jackky Bhagnani, told Cosmopolitan India in a recent interview that even before she started dating Jackky, they spoke about 'working on their relationship with absolutely no insecurities'. Also read: Here's why Rakul Preet Singh and Jackky Bhagnani changed their wedding venue from abroad to India Jackky Bhagnani and Rakul Preet Singh are set to marry in a few weeks in Goa. (File Photo)

Rakul Preet on her relationship with Jackky

Rakul Preet Singh said, “It’s never one mantra but something that, I think, is extremely important is being complete in yourself first to be able to complete someone else. And that’s something that both Jackky [Bhagnani] and I have spoken about. Even before we started dating, we spoke about it — the understanding that you know of your shortcomings and work on your relationship with absolutely no insecurities. If one of the partners is insecure, the relationship cannot be healthy. And it boils down to being complete in yourself as a person to be able to be more giving in a relationship.”

‘It is important to have the right partner’

When asked how important is being with the right partner for a woman, the actor said, “The way of the world is that the woman is the one who has to move out of her house or change her ways but there’s nothing we can do about it because it’s just the way it is. As women, we need to embrace it beautifully and think of it as a power. The more we will keep our mindset positive the easier it will be to navigate. And, of course, it is important to have the right partner. I would just say that all those women who are ambitious should be smart enough to take their time and find a partner who understands them and their dreams so that they can share responsibilities. Of course, men and women can have it all, and women can have a little more.”

Rakul Preet Singh and Jackky Bhagnani's wedding

Rakul Preet Singh and Jackky Bhagnani are all set to tie the knot in a destination wedding; they will reportedly marry on February 21 in Goa in an intimate wedding.

A source recently told Hindustan Times, “Jackky and Rakul are keeping it very intimate in terms of the functions, but the one area they want to put their best foot forward in is how they look on the best day of their lives. The elegance of a Sabyasachi creation, the timeless designs of Manish Malhotra, or a magnificent Tarun Tahiliani ensemble – they are finalising one."

