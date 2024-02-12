Jackky Bhagnani’s house decked up ahead of his wedding to Rakul Preet Singh. Watch

Actor Rakul Preet Singh and actor-producer Jackky Bhagnani are all set to get married in Goa on February 21. The couple, that made their relationship Insta-official in 2021 have finished prep for the wedding, it looks like. Check out how they have begun the countdown to the wedding. (Also Read: Rakul Preet Singh and Jackky Bhagnani’s wedding invitation confirms a beachside ceremony. See it here) A glimpse of Jackky's decked out home ahead of his wedding to Rakul

Jackky’s house decked out

Jackky’s house is being decorated ahead of their wedding. In the visuals procured by Hindustan Times, his apartment can be seen done up with twinkling lights that are sure to look beautiful once the sun does down. Even the trees near his apartment can be seen covered in lights, making one wonder what the inside of his apartment looks like. The couple has kept the whole thing hush hush, choosing not to talk about their wedding prep much.

Discover the thrill of cricket like never before, exclusively on HT. Explore now!

Their wedding invites

One of the pages of the invite that found its way online has a strong floral vibe and is in the hues of pink and blue. A white couch adorned with blue and white cushions is in the centre of it all, positioned against white brick walls. It leads to a beautiful beach, and the couple’s wedding hashtag is also featured on it - Abdonobhagna-ni. Another page of the invites sees a beautiful mandap set up by the beach, with the words, ‘Pheras, Wednesday, 21 February 2024’ written on it.

The wedding

Rakul and Jackky initially wanted to tie the knot in the Middle East but changed their venue to Goa mid-December after PM Modi’s call to action asking Indians to spend their weddings and vacations within the country. The couple chose Goa as its a place close to their heart and will get married in the presence of their closest friends and family.

A source recently told Hindustan Times, “Jackky and Rakul are keeping it very intimate in terms of the functions, but the one area they want to put their best foot forward in is how they look on the best day of their lives. The elegance of a Sabyasachi creation, the timeless designs of Manish Malhotra, or a magnificent Tarun Tahiliani ensemble – they are finalising one.”

Entertainment! Entertainment! Entertainment! 🎞️🍿💃 Click to follow our Whatsapp Channel 📲 Your daily dose of gossip, films, shows, celebrities updates all in one place