Rakul Preet Singh, Jackky Bhagnani to reportedly marry at this luxurious hotel in south Goa

Rakul Preet Singh and Jackky Bhagnani are set to marry on February 21 in Goa. As per a report by India Today, their grand wedding will take place at the luxurious ITC Grand in south Goa. The portal added that the guest list for the destination wedding has been kept limited and includes only close friends and family. Also read | Jackky Bhagnani-Rakul Preet Singh wedding: Manish Malhotra, Tarun Tahiliani and Sabyasachi shortlisted for the costumes Rakul Preet Singh and Jackky Bhagnani to have eco-friendly wedding in Goa.

About the wedding venue

A source close to actor Rakul Preet Singh and actor-producer Jackky Bhagnani told the portal, "Choosing ITC Grand Goa as their wedding venue reflects the couple's taste for elegance and opulence. The sprawling property, nestled in the serene landscapes of Goa, provides the perfect backdrop for a dreamy and intimate celebration."

With direct access to the pristine, sun-drenched Arossim Beach, the 246-room resort sprawls over 45 acres of lush landscaped area, as per ITC Grand Goa's description on ITC Hotel's website. The property has Indo-Portuguese design elements.

As per Makemytrip.com, rooms at ITC Grand Goa start from ₹19,000 plus taxes at the hotel, and go on to ₹75,000 plus taxes per night. Rakul Preet Singh and Jackky Bhagnani had recently made a last-minute decision to change their wedding destination from abroad to India amid calls to explore Indian destinations.

Rakul Preet Singh -Jackky Bhagnani wedding details

Rakul Preet and Jackky will have a three-day wedding celebration in Goa. The pre-wedding ceremonies are going to kickstart from February 19, with the wedding scheduled for February 21. As per a HT City report, the three-day functions in Goa will be as eco-friendly as possible. “No physical invites have been sent by the couple and their family. Also, no crackers will be burst at any point,” a source said.

Rakul Preet and Jackky have have also got people, who map carbon footprint on board. The source added, “These people will measure the carbon footprint generated during this couple’s wedding ceremonies. They will then tell them how many trees are needed to be planted, in accordance with the footprint. It’s a unique step taken definitely. The couple will themselves plant it, either immediately after the marriage ceremony or the following day.”

