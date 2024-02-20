Before Rakul Preet Singh's wedding to Jackky Bhagnani, here's the cost of green sharara set she wore for her dhol night

Rakul Preet Singh and Jackky Bhagnani's wedding festivities have kickstarted in Goa. Before leaving for Goa, Rakul started the celebrations with a vibrant Dhol night attended by close friends and family. The actor wore a gorgeous green-coloured sharara for the occasion and shared pictures of her look on social media. The paparazzi also captured the bride-to-be arriving with her family at Jackky's house, decked with traditional decor. If you loved Rakul's Dhol night outfit, we found out the ensemble's price. Scroll down to learn more details. Rakul Preet Singh wore a green sharara set for her Dhol night. (Instagram)

What is the price of Rakul Preet Singh's dazzling green sharara set?

Rakul Preet Singh's green sharara set is from the shelves of the designer label Seema Gujral. It is a piece from the brand's collection Fiori - The Sharara Edit. The ensemble is called the Green Mirror Work Sharara Set. It is a great sartorial pick for brides to wear on their mehendi night. Even bridesmaids can choose the look for the reception party. Adding the sharara to your closet will cost you ₹1,28,000.

The price of the sharara set Rakul Preet wore for her Dhol night. (seemagujral.com)

Meanwhile, the Seema Gujral green-coloured georgette sharara features a peplum style kurti featuring spaghetti straps, a plunging V neckline, slit on the front, scalloped design on the hem, cinched detailing under the bust, and shimmering mirror embellishments. She paired it with a matching scalloped dupatta decked with mirrors in floral patterns and on the borders.

Lastly, Rakul completed the ensemble with sharara pants featuring a scalloped hem, mirror work adornments, a flared silhouette, and floor-sweeping hem length. She accessorised the traditional ensemble with a gold and emerald choker necklace, rings, a bracelet, Kundan earrings, and a silver buta mini bag.

In the end, Rakul chose subtle pink eye shadow, darkened brows, mascara on the lashes, kohl-lined eyes, caramel lip shade, rouge on the cheekbones, and beaming highlighter for the glam picks. Centre-parted open locks styled with soft waves gave her Dhol night look a finishing touch.