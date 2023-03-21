Alanna Panday's backless bralette, sharara and Chandbalis for Haldi revamps new-age bride fashion

Ananya Panday's cousin Alanna Panday tied the knot with Ivor McCray last week in an intimate ceremony attended by friends and family members. Pictures and videos from Alanna and Ivor's dreamy wedding ceremonies have been doing rounds on social media. The latest snippets are from their Haldi ceremony. It shows the couple dressed in contemporary silhouettes. We especially loved Alanna's ensemble featuring a backless bralette that redefines the new-age bridal look. You may want to take tips from her for your wedding. Alanna Panday wears backless bralette, sharara and Chandbalis for Haldi ceremony. (Instagram)

Alanna Panday's dreamy Haldi outfit

Alanna Panday chose a custom-made gorgeous beige bralette and sharara pants set for her Haldi ceremony. Her husband, Ivor McCray, wore a complementary custom-designed chanderi lurex bomber kurta and jogger set. The couple's heavily-embroidered ensembles are from the shelves of designer Payal Singhal's eponymous label. Payal took inspiration from Alanna and Ivor's Italian travels - the lemons, the Vespas, the colours of the buildings, the food and so on - to design their looks. The outfits were also in synchrony with the Italian Farmers Market theme.

Alanna's custom-designed ecru georgette backless bralette and sharara set features velvet appliqué and zardosi work. The Indo-Western silhouette complemented Alanna's new-ager bridal look.

While the sleeveless choli comes decorated with intricate thread embroidery, tassels on the shoulders, a plunging neckline, cropped midriff-baring hem, and back cut-outs decked with tassel-adorned dori ties, the sharara pants feature sequin and thread embroidery, scalloped borders, tassel ties on the side and a heavily layered silhouette.

Alanna accessorised the beauteous outfit with massive Chandbalis and maang tikka made of delicate pearls, bugle beads, stone and sequins. Her jewellery created a sustainable memoir that is a modern twist on traditional floral bridal jewellery.

In the end, Alanna chose a centre-parted messy updo, glossy nude lip shade, subtle eye shadow, sleek eyeliner, mascara on the lashes, darkened brows and rouged glowing skin for the glam picks.