Alanna Panday and Ivor McCray's reception video is out, it shows them serving glam in stylish looks

Actor Ananya Panday's cousin, Alanna Panday, got married to longtime partner Ivor McCray in a dreamy wedding in Mumbai, attended by close friends and family. The pictures from the couple's wedding ceremonies have been dominating social media for the past few weeks. And now, Alanna has shared a snippet from her and Ivor's wedding reception party. The video shows the couple and their guests having a blast while bringing the best moves on the dance floor. We also loved their glamorous attires for the occasion. Keep scrolling to check it out. Alanna Panday and Ivor McCray's reception video is out. (Instagram)

Alanna Panday's glamorous wedding reception outfit

On Monday, Alanna Panday dropped a video from her and Ivor McCray's reception party on Instagram with the caption, "Sparkling in custom @falgunishanepeacockindia for our wedding reception." The new bride dressed up in a champagne-coloured ensemble to dance the night away with her husband. Ivor complemented her in a tailored black tuxedo styled with a white shirt. The couple's ensembles are custom-designed by Falguni Shane Peacock. They showed us how to add sizzling glamour to one's wedding reception party. Watch the video below.

Alana's stylish wedding reception lehenga skirt and bralette set comes in the champagne shade decked in shimmering sequin embellishments. While the bralette has spaghetti straps, draped embellishments on the arms, a plunging neckline, a cut-out on the fitted bust, and an asymmetric cropped hem length, the skirt features a bodycon silhouette, a risqué thigh-high slit on the front, and a floor-sweeping train.

Alanna teamed the two-piece ensemble with embellished pumps, a matching top handle bag, statement rings, diamond ear studs, and a layered emerald and diamond necklace. In the end, Alanna chose centre-parted open locks, shimmering eye shadow, glossy pink lips, mascara on the lashes, on-fleek brows, glowing skin, and a lightly contoured face.

Meanwhile, Ivor chose a black notch-lapel jacket adorned with silver diamantes, full-length sleeves, and a button closure. He wore it with matching black pants, a crisp white button-down shirt, a black bow tie, dress shoes, a rugged beard, and a back-swept hairdo.

What do you think of their outfits?