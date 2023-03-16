Suhana Khan in silver net saree and bralette for Alanna Panday's wedding party is prettiest Desi Girl ever

Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri Khan's daughter, Suhana Khan, has already captivated millions of netizens with her sartorial choices. Suhana, who is all set to make her debut with Zoya Akhtar's The Archies, loves wearing sarees and is often spotted at several events dressed in the six yards. Last night, Suhana attended her best friend, Ananya Panday's cousin Alanna Panday's pre-wedding festivities in Mumbai. She chose a silver embellished net saree for the occasion. Her traditional yet modern look reminded us of Priyanka Chopra's silver net saree from her song Desi Girl. Keep scrolling to see how Suhana styled the glamorous drape.

Suhana Khan stuns in a silver net saree

On Wednesday, the paparazzi captured Suhana Khan at Alanna Panday's pre-wedding functions. Suhana chose a traditional look for the occasion featuring a stylish bralette-style blouse and an embellished net saree in the silver hue. She styled the ensemble with minimal accessories and soft glam picks. If you loved Suhana's outfit, it should definitely be part of your wedding guest-look mood board. You can don the ensemble for Sangeet night, cocktail party or the wedding ceremony.

Regarding the design elements, Suhana's silver net pre-draped saree comes with shimmering sequin embellishments, beadwork, a see-through silhouette, pallu placed on the shoulder, front pleats, and a figure-hugging fit. She wore it with a matching bralette blouse featuring sleeveless straps, sequin work, a plunging neckline and back, cropped hem decked with beaded tassels, and a fitted bust.

Suhana Khan attends Alanna Panday's wedding function. (HT Photo/Varinder Chawla)

Suhana accessorised the ensemble with diamond stud earrings, peep-toe nude wedge heels, and an animal-patterned box clutch. In the end, Suhana chose side-parted lightly-tousled open wavy tresses, mauve lip shade, subtle eye shadow, mascara on the lashes, rouged cheekbones, feathered brows, dewy base, and beaming highlighter.

Meanwhile, Ananya Panday's cousin, Alanna Panday, will tie the knot with her fiance Ivor McCray on March 16, 2023. Alanna and Ivor have been engaged since November 2021. He proposed to her in the Maldives with a romantic setup.