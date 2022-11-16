Suhana Khan makes a strong case for comfy airport fashion in a sweatshirt and boyfriend jeans: Watch video

Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri Khan's daughter, Suhana Khan, returned to Mumbai early in the morning and made a case for wearing comfy ensembles while catching a flight. Airport fashion has become a vital style moment for many celebrities, who take their jet-set looks very seriously. While some love to wear fashionable ensembles and turn the airport into their personal runway, others mix comfort and style seamlessly. And Suhana, who will debut soon, chose the latter aesthetic for her airport look today.

Suhana Khan keeps her style simple at the airport

On Wednesday, the paparazzi snapped Suhana Khan arriving at the Mumbai airport. They clicked the 22-year-old star dressed in a comfy combination of a sweatshirt, crop top and boyfriend jeans and posted the snippets on social media. In the ensemble, Suhana proved mixing comfort and trendy style elements is the best way to make a statement with your airport fashion. If you are looking for inspiration to make your airport looks stylish and effortless, don't forget to take tips from Suhana. Check out the videos below. (Also Read | Vicky Kaushal-Katrina Kaif to Janhvi Kapoor and Suhana Khan, stars at Manish Malhotra's Diwali party)

Regarding Suhana's airport outfit, she chose an olive green top, a grey sweatshirt and light blue denim jeans. While the top features a round neckline and a bodycon fitting, the grey hoodie sweatshirt comes with a front zipper, full-length sleeves and a baggy silhouette. Suhana tucked the jacket inside her boyfriend jeans featuring a mid-rise waist, loose fit and side pockets.

For the uninitiated, boyfriend jeans involve a slouchy and relaxed fit. This denim style has become as ubiquitous in our closets as skinny and high-rise jeans. Moreover, the hallmark of boyfriend jeans is the roomy fit and effortless vibe.

Lastly, Suhana styled the ensemble with black and white lace-up sneakers and centre-parted open tresses. She wore a face mask to safeguard herself from the Covid-19 virus.

Meanwhile, Suhana Khan will soon debut in Zoya Akhtar's The Archies. Apart from Suhana, it also stars Khushi Kapoor, Agastya Nanda, Mihir Ahuja, Vedang Raina, Yuvraj Menda, and Dot, among others.