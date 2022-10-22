Bhumi Pednekar with Suhana Khan, Nysa Devgan, Rakul Preet Singh wins the traditional fashion game at her Diwali party

Diwali festivities in Bollywood are currently underway in full swing. After Kriti Sanon, Ayushmann Khurrana, and fashion designer Manish Malhotra's grand Diwali parties, Bhumi Pednekar invited B-town to celebrate the festival of lights at her residence in Mumbai. The star's friends from the industry attended the bash in glamorous traditional ensembles, serving us with fashion inspiration for the five days of Deepavali. The guest list included stars like Shah Rukh Khan's daughter Suhana Khan, Kajol's daughter Nysa Devgan, Rakul Preet Singh with her boyfriend Jackky Bhagnani, Rajkummar Rao with Patralekhaa, and several other celebrities. Here's a look at what these stars wore for the Diwali bash.

Who wore what for Bhumi Pendekar's Diwali bash?

Bhumi Pednekar

Bhumi Pednekar poses for the paparazzi at her Diwali bash. (HT Photo/Varinder Chawla)

The host herself made heads turn at her Diwali bash. Bhumi Pednekar slipped into a quirky and stylish lehenga set that mixed various sartorial influences from Rajasthan in various shades. It features a sexy blouse with double straps, a plunging neckline, and shimmering embellishments. Bhumi wore it with a pleated lehenga and a matching dupatta adorned with intricate embroidery. A braided hairdo, boho-inspired jewels, dewy makeup, and bold eye makeup rounded it all off. (Also Read: Janhvi Kapoor's sultry blouse with lehenga is the stuff of your Diwali dreams)

Rakul Preet Singh with Jackky Bhagnani

Rakul Preet Singh arrived at Bhumi Pednekar's party with her boyfriend, Jackky Bhagnani. The actor slipped into a shimmering embellished bralette teamed with floral printed palazzo pants and a sheer cape jacket. Statement earrings, a gold clutch, minimal makeup and open tresses completed her glam. Jackky complemented Rakul in a lavendar kurta pyjama set.

Suhana Khan

Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri Khan's daughter, Suhana Khan, made a glamorous appearance at Bhumi Pednekar's Diwali bash. She chose a golden heavily-embellished saree and a matching blouse with a retro-styled messy bun, emerald jewels, and nude-palette makeup. Additionally, she teamed the sequinned saree with a bralette-styled blouse featuring a plunging neckline.

Nysa Devgan

Nysa Devgan at the Diwali bash hosted by Bhumi Pednekar. (Instagram)

Kajol and Ajay Devgn's daughter Nysa Devgan attended the bash with her friends. She chose a strappy gold-coloured embellished blouse teamed with a lehenga and dupatta set for the occasion. Dainty jewellery, nude lip shade, heavy mascara on the lashes, and open tresses rounded it all off.

Rajkummar Rao and Patralekhaa

Rajkummar Rao and his actor-wife Patralekhaa coordinated their traditional looks for Bhumi Pednekar's party. While Rajkummar chose a purple brocade embroidered bandhgala kurta and white pyjama pants, Patralekhaa looked gorgeous in a sequin georgette saree and an off-the-shoulder blouse.

Which celebrities' traditional look did you like the most?