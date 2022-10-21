Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif to Janhvi Kapoor and Suhana Khan, stars wear ethnic looks at Manish Malhotra-Diwali bash

The Diwali celebrations have already kickstarted in Bollywood as many celebrities are hosting grand parties at their residences. After Kriti Sanon and Ayushmann Khurrana's bashes, B-Town's favourite fashion designer Manish Malhotra decked up his home to invite the biggest names for a festive celebration. The who's who of the film industry got clicked by the paparazzi at the event. The guest list included names like Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif, Suhana Khan, Janhvi Kapoor with her sister Khushi Kapoor, Kiara Advani, Sidharth Malhotra, Karan Johar, Nora Fatehi, Madhuri Dixit, Sara Ali Khan, Ibrahim Ali Khan, Radhika Merchant, Shloka Ambani, Arpita Khan and Ayush Sharma, Kajol, Ananya Panday, Malaika Arora, Aditya Roy Kapoor, and more stars. Check out what these stars wore for the star-studded occasion.

Who wore what at Manish Malhotra's Diwali bash?

Nora Fatehi

Nora Fatehi made heads turn as always as she arrived at Manish Malhotra's party in a blush pink and silver lehenga set. She donned a backless bralette-style blouse enhanced with a plunging neckline. She teamed it with a voluminous lehenga, embroidered dupatta, choker necklace, matching earrings, a potli bag, open tresses, and shimmery glam makeup.

Sara Ali Khan and Ibrahim Ali Khan

Sara Ali Khan made an exquisite entry at the Diwali party with her brother Ibrahim Ali Khan. While Sara donned a beige and gold heavily-embellished lehenga and choli set, Ibrahim complemented her in a black kurta and pyjama set.

Shloka Ambani and Rashika Merchant

Shloka Ambani and Rashika Merchant served beauteous traditional looks for Manish Malhotra's star-studded bash. The two twinned in heavily embellished blush pink and ivory ensembles. While Radhika chose a lehenga set, Shloka looked beautiful in a saree.

Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif

Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif arrived at Manish Malhotra's Diwali party last night and posed for the paparazzi while holding each other. Katrina wore a green embellished saree, and Vicky donned an embroidered bandhgala kurta with matching straight-fitted pants.

Suhana Khan and Ananya Panday

Suhana Khan and Ananya Panday posed together for the paparazzi outside Manish Malhotra's residence. While Ananya chose a monochrome heavily embellished bralette and sharara pants teamed with a cape jacket, Suhana looked resplendent in an embroidered ivory saree and strappy blouse.

Janhvi Kapoor and Khushi Kapoor

Janhvi Kapoor attended Manish Malhotra's party with her sister Khushi Kapoor. The Mili star chose a green lehenga set that screamed elegance and feminine vibes, and her sister complemented her in a sheer white saree adorned with applique work.

Aishwarya Rai and Abhishek Bachchan

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Abhishek Bachchan posed together at Manish Malhotra's bash. While Aishwarya chose a baby pink suit set, Abhishek complemented her in a contrasting red and white sherwani set.

Kiara Advani and Sidharth Malhotra

While Kiara Advani made a gorgeous entrance at Manish Malhotra's party in a gold embellished saree and a matching cropped blouse, Sidharth Malhotra attended the occasion in a blue silk kurta and pyjama set teamed with a Nehru jacket. The rumoured couple nailed the traditional party look.

Which celeb's ethnic attire do you like the most?