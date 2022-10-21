Akash Ambani's wife Shloka Ambani in embroidered saree, Radhika Merchant in ivory lehenga stun at Manish Malhotra's bash

The who's who of Bollywood attended Manish Malhotra's grand Diwali party last night. The designer hosted a bash at his residence in Mumbai that saw many stars arriving in their best traditional looks. The guest list included stars like Karan Johar, Ananya Panday, Aditya Roy Kapur, Sidharth Malhotra, Kiara Advani, Katrina Kaif, Vicky Kaushal, Suhana Khan, Navya Nanda, Janhvi Kapoor, Khushi Kapoor, Malaika Arora, Madhuri Dixit, Nora Fatehi, and more celebrities. Mukesh Ambani and Nita Ambani's son, Akash Ambani's wife, Shloka Ambani, also attended the bash with Anant Ambani's fiance Radhika Merchant.

What Shloka Ambani and Radhika Merchant wore for the Diwali bash?

On Thursday night, Shloka Ambani and Radhika Merchant attended Manish Malhotra's star-studded bash. They both arrived at the occasion together and made heads turn with their traditional looks from the designer's latest collection. The paparazzi clicked Shloka and Radhika outside Manish Malhotra's residence, and soon the pictures and videos from the occasion started trending online. Keep scrolling to check out all the snippets from the party. (Also Read: Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif to Janhvi Kapoor and Suhana Khan, stars wear ethnic looks at Manish Malhotra-Diwali bash)

Shloka Ambani and Radhika Merchant attend Manish Malhotra-Diwali bash. (HT Photo/Varinder Chawla)

Coming to Shloka Ambani's traditional avatar, she chose a triple-toned heavily-embellished saree and matching blouse set for the party. The pink, turquoise blue and ivory-coloured six yards come adorned with gota patti work on the borders and chikankari embroidery. She teamed it with a sleeveless blouse adorned with intricate floral work.

Shloka accessorised her traditional attire with a diamond choker necklace, matching rings, ear cuffs, and high heels. Centre-parted open tresses, glossy pink lip shade, kohl-lined eyes, sleek eyeliner, mascara on the lashes, glowing skin, blushed cheeks, and smoky eye shadow rounded off the glam picks.

On the other hand, Radhika Merchant chose a lehenga set for Manish Malhotra's party. Radhika wore an ivory sleeveless blouse with a midriff-revealing cropped hem and intricate work. A matching A-line lehenga decorated with applique work and a blush pink tulle dupatta completed her outfit.

Radhika styled her ensemble with a diamond choker necklace, dangling earrings, and high heels. Centre-parted open tresses, winged eyeliner, mascara on the lashes, nude lip shade, blushed cheeks, darkened brows, and beaming highlighter rounded it all off.

Meanwhile, Shloka Ambani tied the knot with Mukesh Ambani's son Akash Ambani at a grand ceremony attended by the biggest names from politics, showbiz and business. The couple tied the knot in 2019 at the Jio World Centre in Mumbai and have a son named Prithvi Akash Ambani.