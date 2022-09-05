Nora Fatehi and Madhuri Dixit turn retro goddesses in stylish sarees for Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 10: Check out pics

The tenth season of Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa is here, and the contestants alongside the judges were snapped outside the reality TV show's set in Mumbai today. Madhuri Dixit, Nora Fatehi and filmmaker Karan Johar are judging this season, and they came dressed in retro-themed ensembles for the shoot. The two divas turned into literal goddesses in embellished saree and stylish blouses, incorporating the charms of yesteryears into their looks. Keep scrolling to find out what Madhuri and Nora wore.

Nora Fatehi and Madhuri Dixit shoot for Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 10

On Monday, the paparazzi clicked Nora Fatehi and Madhuri Dixit outside the sets of the dance reality TV show Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 10. The two divas posed for the cameras in traditional attires reminiscent of the retro era. While Madhuri chose a red saree and silver blouse, Nora draped herself in a peach-coloured saree and a deep-neck blouse. Nora's ensemble reminded us of Mumtaz's orange saree in Tere Mere Pyaar Ke Charche. Check out their pictures below. (Also Read: Nora Fatehi and Madhuri Dixit slay the glam game in two gorgeous ensembles for shoot in Mumbai: See pics, videos)

Nora Fatehi on the sets of Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 10. (HT Photo/Varinder Chawla)

Nora's six yards comes in a pastel peach shade adorned with metallic sequin embellishments done all over the drape. The pre-draped saree also features crushed gold patti borders, feather adornments, and an attached pallu placed on the shoulder. Lastly, a heavily-embellished blouse with a plunging neckline flaunting her décolletage and midriff completed Nora's retro avatar.

Nora accessorised the pre-draped saree with a matching ornate gold choker necklace, statement rings, bracelet, and earrings. A half-tied hairstyle with loose strands to sculpt Nora's face rounded up her hairdo. In the end, Nora chose pink lip shade, blushed cheeks, mascara on the lashes, and sharp contouring for the glam picks.

Madhuri Dixit wears a red printed saree and embellished beige blouse. (HT Photo/Varinder Chawla)

Madhuri Dixit, on the other hand, chose a red saree decked with polka dot print and embellished patti borders. She completed the look with a waist belt and beige-coloured embroidered blouse featuring balloon sleeves.

Madhuri glammed up the retro six yards with side-parted open tresses, dark red lip shade, black winged eyeliner, shimmering eye shadow, blushed cheeks, dewy makeup and contouring. In the end, dangling earrings, matching bangles, rings, and gold platform heels rounded off the look.

What do you think of Madhuri and Nora's sarees?