Nora Fatehi in a thigh-slit midi dress will convince you to add floral outfits to your cart right now: See pics, video

One can always expect Nora Fatehi to bring the fashion storm with her impeccable taste. The star is known for her knack for experimenting with voguish statements and never holding herself back from wearing bold looks, whether she is walking the red carpet at a star-studded event or just stepping out in the bay for a casual outing. And recently, she convinced her fans to add floral outfits to their carts and proved that the print is for every season with her glamorous look.

On Sunday, Nora went for an outing in the city dressed in a floral printed thigh-high slit midi dress. The paparazzi clicked the star in the white ensemble, looking chic as ever and serving glam queen vibes. Nora's fan pages also posted videos of her from the outing. The hot and humid season is very much here, and if you are someone who is still wearing their midi dresses, Nora's look should be on your must-have list. Check out the pictures and video below to get your inspiration. (Also Read: Nora Fatehi flaunts hourglass silhouette with winning look in neon green bodycon dress worth ₹16k: See photos, video)

Nora Fatehi snapped on an outing in Mumbai. (HT Photo/Varinder Chawla)

Regarding the design elements of Nora's day-out ensemble, the white dress features spaghetti straps, a lace-adorned plunging sweetheart neckline flaunting the star's décolletage, a risqué thigh-high slit on the front, floral pattern in pink and green hues, midi-length hem, and a bodycon fitting accentuating Nora's curves.

Nora Fatehi looks stunning in a white printed floral thigh-slit dress. (HT Photo/Varinder Chawla)

Nora teamed the midi dress with a luxurious white patterned leather top handle bag from Christian Dior, strappy white high heels, black-tined embellished sunglasses, a dainty gold chain, and matching hoop earrings. In the end, Nora chose extreme side-parted open tresses, blush pink lip shade, blushed cheeks, dewy base, and beaming highlighter for the glam picks.

Earlier, Nora had dropped pictures of herself dressed in a Faraz Manan coordinated cropped top, bodycon skirt and jacket for attending the Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa press conference. The star shared the post with the caption, "All this good energy got you all in your feelings." Check out her pictures here.

Meanwhile, Nora Fatehi will soon be seen as a judge on the reality dance TV show Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 10 with Karan Johar and Madhuri Dixit.