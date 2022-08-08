Nora Fatehi performs in Pune in a black bodycon dress, flaunts her hourglass figure: See viral pics and videos

Little black dresses (LBD) have always been the IT look for the party season. However, this style statement's era seems to be over as its updated version is taking over the closet of your favourite celebrities. Black midi-length or long dresses are all the rage this season, and we can see why. They are classy, chic and trendy. Even Nora Fatehi is a fan of this voguish style and donned it for attending a recent event in Pune. The star flaunted her hourglass figure in the jaw-dropping outfit. Keep scrolling to check it out.

On Sunday night, Nora Fatehi attended an event in Pune where she performed her recently-released song Dirty Little Secret for fans. The star slipped into a black bodycon dress for the occasion and won the night with her gorgeous avatar. Soon, pictures and videos of Nora from the event went viral on social media. The Dilbar girl also posted a video of herself on Instagram and captioned it, "Nobody do you like I do...Kiss me baby make them vex o." Check out all the snippets below. (Also Read: Nora Fatehi in thigh-slit slip dress will steal away your monsoon fashion blues)

Regarding Nora Fatehi's ensemble, it is made from faux leather fabric. The black attire features a plunging square neckline flaunting Nora's decolletage, spaghetti straps, a deep backless detail with ribbon ties, a back slit, and a calf-length hemline. The bodycon silhouette of Nora's ensemble accentuated her curves and added a sultry touch.

Nora teamed the faux leather ensemble with strapped silver embellished high heels, diamond ear studs, rings, and an embellished top handle mini bag.

In the end, Nora chose side-parted open locks styled in soft waves, sleek black eyeliner, mascara on the lashes, nude lip shade, glowing skin, sharp contouring, blushed cheeks, and subtle eye shadow for the glam picks.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Nora Fatehi will judge the upcoming reality TV show Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa, season 10. Filmmaker Karan Johar and actor Madhuri Dixit will also be a part of the show which will return to the TV screens after a long hiatus.