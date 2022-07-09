Nora Fatehi in yellow thigh-slit slip dress will steal away all your monsoon fashion blues, we love it. All pics

Are you wondering if you should store all those pretty summer dresses because of the monsoons? Well, what if we told you there's no need for it? Summer dresses are also in for this rainy season, and you will look fabulous wearing them. Don't believe us? Well, even Nora Fatehi's latest look backs our claim. The paparazzi clicked the fashionista in Mumbai yesterday, and she looked incredible in a classy yet simple yellow satin silk slip dress. Her ensemble is one for the style books and will take away all of your monsoon fashion blues.

On Friday, Nora Fatehi stepped out in Bandra, Mumbai. The paparazzi clicked the star posing for the cameras and looking glamorous. She wore a yellow satin silk slip dress for the occasion. It spelt classic glamour, making it a perfect pick for enjoying a dinner date with your partner or lounging at home with your friends for a late-night get-together. Keep scrolling to check out Nora's photos. (Also Read: Nora Fatehi is a modern-day Cinderella in strapless thigh-slit gown for Dance Deewane Juniors shoot: See pics, videos)

Nora Fatehi stuns in a slip dress. (HT Photo/Varinder Chawla)

Talking about the design details, Nora Fatehi's satin silk dress comes in a bright sunlight yellow hue. It features barely-there spaghetti straps, a cowl neckline accentuating her decolletage, button-up details on the side, a thigh-high slit and a midi-length hem. Lastly, a bodycon fitting added a flirty and playful vibe to the classy ensemble.

Nora Fatehi will take away your monsoon blues with her stylish look. (HT Photo/Varinder Chawla)

Nora accessorised the ensemble with white peep-toe high heel pumps, a gold-toned chunky bracelet, a luxurious mini top handle bag in white shade, and patterned hoop earrings.

In the end, Nora chose side-parted sleek open tresses, black-winged eyeliner, light mascara on the lashes, subtle eye shadow, blushed cheeks, glowing skin, dewy base and baby pink lip shade for the glam picks.

Nora Fatehi wears gold-toned accessories with her day-out look. (HT Photo/Varinder Chawla)

Recently, Nora delighted her fans by sharing a video of her playing cricket and taking tips from Indian cricketer Mithali Raj on the sets of Dance Deewane Juniors. The cricketer and Taapsee Pannu had arrived on the reality TV show to promote the actor's upcoming film Shabaash Mithu. Check out the video.

What do you think of Nora's satin silk slip dress?