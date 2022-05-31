Nora Fatehi is a modern-day Cinderella in strapless thigh-slit gown for Dance Deewane Juniors shoot: See pics, videos

Dancer turned actor Nora Fatehi is known for embracing bold sartorial statements like no one else in the film industry. The diva never shies away from experimenting with her fashion choices, whether she is stepping out in the bay for a casual outing or completing a shoot. Nora is currently a part of the dance reality TV show Dance Deewane Juniors with Neetu Kapoor and Marzi Pestonji. And all of her looks for each episode have been nothing less than stunning. Even her latest look in a velvet blue strapless gown with a thigh-high slit backs our claim. It turned the star into a modern-day Cinderella, and we can't help but swoon over her.

On Monday, Nora Fatehi and her co-judges, Neetu Kapoor and Marzi Pestonji stepped out in Mumbai to shoot an episode of Dance Deewane Juniors. The star slipped into a strapless velvet gown for the occasion and looked like a glamorous dream in the ensemble. Pictures and videos of the star are going viral on social media. Scroll ahead to see Nora's look. (Also Read: Nora Fatehi chills on the beach in red bikini top and denim shorts, posts videos)

Nora Fatehi is a modern-day Cinderella in this blue strapless gown. (HT Photo/Varinder Chawla)

aparazzi clicked Nora in Mumbai yesterday, dressed in the royal blue gown and shimmering accessories. The star chose a strapless number for the shoot. It has a plunging neckline, raised pointed structure on the corseted torso, wrapped skirt, figure-hugging silhouette accentuating Nora's enviable curves, a risqué thigh-high slit on the side flaunting her long legs, and a floor-sweeping train.

Nora teamed the velvet gown with a matching pair of opera gloves in a similar royal blue shade. For the accessories, Nora opted for shimmering stacked bracelets adorned with diamantes, statement rings, a choker necklace and matching dainty earrings. A pair of embellished silver stilettos rounded off the look.

Nora Fatehi chose striking accessories to style the gown. (HT Photo/Varinder Chawla)

In the end, Nora tied her wavy tresses in a messy high ponytail with loose strands sculpting her face and completed the glam picks with a berry-toned lip shade, winged eyeliner, mascara on the lashes, on-fleek brows, glowing skin, shimmery eye shadow, blushed cheeks and beaming highlighter.

What do you think of Nora's look?