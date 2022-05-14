Nora Fatehi is ready to take over the world in 79k crop top and thigh-slit skirt on Dance Deewane Juniors set

Dancer turned actor Nora Fatehi is currently keeping busy as one of the hosts of the reality TV show Dance Deewane Juniours with Neetu Kapoor and Marzi Pestonji. However, that never stops the star from pulling up on the sets dressed in remarkable ensembles fit for having their own runway moment. Each look of Nora as the judge of the dance show has left her fans swooning. Even her latest appearance in a colour-blocked ensemble backs our claim. The star recently slipped into a crop top and thigh-slit skirt set for shooting one of the episodes. Her co-ord look served up tips on seamlessly adding sultry twists to formalwear.

On Friday, Nora took to Instagram to post a video of herself and captioned it, "Big up yourself." She shared a transition reel with her fans that featured the star changing from a casual black crop top and shorts set into the colour blocked ensemble. Nora's set is from designer David Koma's clothing label with the same name. If you wish to add it to your closet, we have the price details. (Also Read: Nora Fatehi cuts sultry silhouette in shimmering gown worth ₹2 lakh: See pics)

Check out the video below:

Nora slipped into the co-ord colour block set for shooting an episode of Dance Deewane Juniours with Neetu Kapoor and Marzi Pestonji. Her outfit comes in a green and white shade. The crop top features a round neckline with a slit, zip detail on the front, padded shoulders, long sleeves, cropped hem, and fitted silhouettes.

Nora teamed the crop top with a matching midi skirt adorned with zip-through detail on the front, a risqué thigh-high cut-out, high-rise waist, midi hem length and a bodycon silhouette. The Dilbar Girl teamed her green and white ensemble with minimal accessories, including white pointed stilettos and patterned gold hoop earrings.

Coming to the price details, Nora's ensemble is available on the David Koma website. The Colour Block Cropped Top is worth ₹39,600, and the Colour Block Cutout Midi Skirt costs ₹39,600. The set will cost you ₹79,200.

The price of the crop top Nora Fatehi wore for Dance Deewane Juniors shoot. (davidkoma.com)

The price of the skirt Nora Fatehi wore for Dance Deewane Juniors shoot.(davidkoma.com)

In the end, Nora rounded it all off by tying her long locks in a sleek ponytail, and for the glam, she went with blush pink lip shade, subtle smoky eye shadow, winged eyeliner, mascara on the lashes, glowing skin and blushed cheeks.

What do you think of Nora's look?