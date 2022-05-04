Nora Fatehi sets ethnic goals in pastel green kurti and sharara set for Eid celebrations, see pics and videos

Dancer turned actor Nora Fatehi was among a host of celebrities who celebrated the auspicious occasion of Eid. The Dilbar Girl enjoyed a get together with her loved ones to mark the festival and even wished her followers on social media. She shared pictures from a new photoshoot in her wish and received compliments from her followers. Nora slipped into a pastel green kurti and sharara set for the Eid celebrations and served us with ethnic dressing tips. In case you plan to upgrade your summer wardrobe with pastel hues, Nora's ensemble should be on your bookmark list.

On Tuesday, Nora took to her Instagram page to share pictures of herself dressed in the pastel green ethnic ensemble. She captioned the post, "Eid Mubarak [heart and half-moon emoticon]." Her outfit is a perfect look for attending summer festivities. Scroll ahead to take a look at Nora's photos and videos. (Also Read: Nora Fatehi makes fans go weak in the knees in floral blouse and bodycon skirt)

Nora's ensemble features a sleeveless kurti replete with floral thread embroidery done in different shades of blue, green and gold on a pastel green backdrop. It comes with a deep U neckline, striped beige and white gota patti border, and sequinned work. Additionally, the figure-skimming silhouette accentuated the star's enviable frame perfectly.

Nora teamed the kurta with matching sharara pants and a georgette dupatta. While the pastel green pants came with a flared fitting decorated with floral pattern and contrast borders, the dupatta featured an ombre pastel green and beige shade and similar floral prints.

Nora's ensemble imbued the flirty, pleasant and playful feeling of summer fashion aesthetic. Therefore, the actor chose minimal accessories to style it. She went for embroidered white and beige juttis, diamond rings, and dainty stone-embellished earrings.

In the end, Nora opted for side-parted open tresses styled in soft waves, coral pink lip shade, subtle blush pink eye shadow, mascara-adorned lashes, winged eyeliner, blushed cheeks and glowing skin for the glam picks.

What do you think of Nora's ensemble?