Nora Fatehi in pretty polka dot dress dances with Neetu Kapoor, Karan Kundrra at Dance Deewane Juniors event

Summers are all about embracing soft hues and playful dresses with the addition of quirky prints. And no one understands it quite like Nora Fatehi. The dancer-turned-actor has long delighted fashion enthusiasts with her stunning sartorial choices on the red carpet or while attending events around the world. Even her stylish summer wardrobe always leaves us swooning. Her latest appearance in a pretty polka dot printed dress for the promotion and launch of the reality TV show Dance Deewane Juniors backs our claim.

On Friday, Nora Fatehi with Neetu Kapoor, Marzi Pestonji and Karan Kundrra arrived at the Dance Deewane Juniours launch event. The stars posed for the paparazzi outside the event venue and even danced together on a peppy number. Additionally, pictures and videos of Nora in the blush pink printed ensemble went viral on social media, with fans loving her pretty and elegant look. Scroll ahead to see all the moments from the show. (Also Read: Nora Fatehi in floral thigh-slit gown serves queen vibes with Neetu Kapoor)

Coming to Nora's blush pink ensemble, it comes adorned with black polka print all over. The midi dress also features a one-shoulder neckline with gathered details, cinched waistline, ruffled additions on the hem, waist and neck, and layers of tulle on the flowy skirt.

Nora wore the midi-length dress with minimal accessories that added to its elegant aesthetic. She chose pearl drop earrings, strappy pink pumps with spiky embellishments, statement rings and a Christian Dior white top handle textured bag.

In the end, Nora chose her signature minimal make-up look for the attending the event. She opted for side-parted open tresses, blush pink lip shade, subtle smoky eye shadow, winged eyeliner, heavy mascara on the lashes, glowing skin, and blushed cheeks for the glam picks.

Meanwhile, Nora Fatehi will be seen as a judge on the reality TV show Dance Deewane Juniors with Neetu Kapoor and Marzi Pestonji. The show will also mark Neetu Kapoor's debut on TV.