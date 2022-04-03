Nora Fatehi looks ready to slay in ballerina-inspired white mini dress for Dance Deewane Juniors: Check out pics, videos

Flirty and feminine mini dresses are the vibe this season, and no one understands it quite like Nora Fatehi. The dancer-turned-actor is known for her innumerable appearances in voguish ensembles. From owning the red carpet at award shows to making appearances at events around the world, the star has a look for every occasion in her closet. Therefore, it comes as no surprise that her latest stint as a judge on Dance Deewane Juniors has also served fans with some gorgeous fashion moments. Nora's latest photos back our claim.

On Saturday, shutterbugs clicked Nora outside the sets of the reality TV show Dance Deewane Juniors. The star turned up in a ballerina-inspired white mini dress that made us feel we were watching a white swan emerge. She even posed for the cameras in the stunning ensemble. Scroll ahead to peek a look at Nora's photos and videos.

Nora Fatehi slipped into a white feather-adorned mini dress for the occasion. The ensemble is from the shelves of designer Georges Hobeika's Spring-Summer 2022 collection. It features a plunging V neckline with gathered effects, a body-hugging silhouette accentuating the star's curves, white feathers adorned on the sleeves and forming a short skirt, and silver mirror embellishments on the waist.

Nora styled the ensemble with minimal accessories, allowing the dress to shine on its own. She wore embellished silver Christian Louboutin heels, diamond ear studs, and rings. In the end, the Dilbar Girl chose a centre-parted sleek open hairdo, nude pink lip shade, subtle eye shadow, sleek eyeliner, mascara-adorned lashes, glowing skin, and rosy tint on the cheeks for the glam picks.

Nora also danced with her fellow judge Marzi Pestonji outside the Dance Deewane Juniors studio. The video was shared by Nora's fan page and delighted many of her fans. Check it out below.

Meanwhile, Nora Fatehi will be seen judging Dance Deewane Juniors with Neetu Kapoor and Marzi Pestonji. The show will also mark Neetu Kapoor's debut on TV.

