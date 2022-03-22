Nora Fatehi leaves fans gasping for breath in strapless figure-hugging dress worth 3 lakh: Check out pics inside

Actor Nora Fatehi took to Instagram recently to share pictures of herself dressed in a floral ensemble for a photoshoot. The Dilbar Girl left her millions of followers gasping for breath with the glamorous clicks and took Spring-Summer fashion up by a notch. The star is known for the swoon-worthy red carpet looks, which she often displays at events or while attending shows. She wore this floral look for making a special appearance on the reality TV show Hunarbaaz – Desh Ki Shaan.

On Monday, Nora posted three pictures of herself dressed in the floral ensemble with just a pink flower emoji. She wore a midi-length ivory outfit from the shelves of the clothing label Marchesa. Celebrity stylist Maneka Harisinghani styled the star's look. Scroll ahead to see Nora's photos and find out the price of her magnificent look.

Nora's ensemble features floral threadwork embroidery done all over an ivory backdrop, an elegant strapless design, a romantic sweetheart neckline, a classic figure-accentuating column silhouette, and a midi-length hem. The stunning long bow in the back creating a long train added a touch of elegance to Nora's look.

Nora's dress will help you bloom all year round with its elegant draping and feminine styling. If you wish to add the look to your closet, we have found the price details. It is available on the Marchesa website and is called Victorian Rose Threadwork Draped Gown. It is worth ₹3,81,698 (USD 4,995).

Nora Fatehi's floral embroidered dress. (marchesa.com)

The Dilbar Girl accessorised the ensemble with dainty silver earrings, gold rings and pointed white pumps. Side parted open tresses with wavy ends, nude pink lip shade, subtle eyeliner, mascara-adorned lashes, and glowing skin rounded off her glam picks.

Nora's photos garnered several likes and comments from her followers, who filled the comments section with compliments. Many users dropped fire and heart emoticons. See some of them below.

Meanwhile, Nora Fatehi's last appearance was in Guru Randhawa's music video, Dance Meri Rani.

