Nora Fatehi sets Dubai on fire in 4k printed see-through dress for beachside shoot: Pics and video

Actor Nora Fatehi is the legit queen of fashion, and her voguish sartorial looks never cease to impress her millions of fans on social media. Whether Nora is travelling around the world or attending a red carpet event, the star has a dress for every occasion. Her latest beach photoshoot in Dubai proves the same. The star is currently holidaying in Dubai, and she collaborated with German photographer Marie Bärsch to do a sunkissed shoot by the beach. She slipped into a printed sheer bodycon dress for the occasion. Read on to know all the details.

On Saturday, Nora took to Instagram to share a video and pictures dressed in a see-through bodycon ensemble. She captioned the post, "They want that heat, I'm the only provider [fire emoticon]."

Nora's outfit is from the shelves of the clothing label Meshki. It is a perfect pick for a beach outing during sunny days or when you want to lounge by the pool with your friends. If you love taking risks, you can even choose this look for dinner dates with your best friend.

Nora's midi length ensemble mixes dinner-date and vacay fashion vibes effortlessly. It features jaw-dropping lightweight mesh fabric, long sleeves, a turtle neckline, a multi-coloured swirl print, and an ultra-feminine figure-hugging design.

Nora wore the ensemble with a black strapless bikini top and matching bottoms. The Dilbar Girl ditched accessories with her beach-ready look and opted for a pair of dainty gold earrings.

In the end, side-swept open tresses styled in a wet hairdo, nude pink lip shade, subtle nude eye shadow, mascara-adorned lashes, dewy base make-up, and glowing skin rounded off the glam picks.

Coming to the price, Nora's see-through midi dress is available on the Meshki website. It is called the Bonnie Mesh Long Sleeve Midi Dress, and adding it to your collection will cost you ₹4,786 (AUD 89).

The Bonnie Mesh Long Sleeve Midi Dress. (meshki.com.au)

What do you think of Nora's look?

