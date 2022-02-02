Nora Fatehi in black bikini chills in pool during dreamy Dubai holiday: Check out pics and videos

Actor Nora Fatehi is having the best time in Dubai. The star jetted off to the United Arab Emirates city to enjoy a relaxing holiday with her friends. She has been regularly posting pictures and videos from Dubai, giving fans a peek into her holiday. However, Nora's latest pool photoshoot, wearing a black bikini set, has captured the internet's attention. It is all about beach fashion goals, and we love it.

On Tuesday, Nora took to Instagram to post several videos and a photo of herself enjoying a swim inside the pool, during a sunny day, of her luxurious resort in Dubai. The star captioned the photo, "Planning my next vacay...who wants to join." It shows Nora looking at her phone while candidly posing for the camera. The videos show the star enjoying a dip in the pool.

Nora chose a black bikini set for the pool day that features a black triangle bikini top with a plunging neckline, frilled halter neck straps, and a backless detail. She teamed it with matching bikini bottoms that come in high-rise waistline and leg cuts.

Nora Fatehi goes for a swim.

Nora teamed the black bikini look with minimal accessories to keep things fuss-free and enjoy her pool day without compromising in the style department. The star wore the beach-ready ensemble with half hoop statement gold earrings.

Nora's opted for black winged eyeliner, blushed cheeks, light mauve lip shade, side-parted open locks with curled ends and glowing skin for the glam picks.

After Nora posted the photo on her Instagram, it garnered more than 2 million likes and thousands of comments. While some netizens praised the star's look, others replied to her question in the caption. American rapper Raja Kumari wrote, "On my way Pepita. I need a girls trip lol." A few other netizens dropped fire and heart-eye emoticons.

Meanwhile, Nora was last seen in Guru Randhawa's music video, Dance Meri Rani. She had previously appeared in Guru's music video Naach Meri Rani as well.

