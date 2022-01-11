Nora Fatehi teams firecracker look in hourglass-flaunting tiger print mini dress with 50k shoes: All pics

Actor Nora Fatehi set the internet ablaze last night after she posted several photos of herself wearing a tiger print mini dress for a recent photoshoot. The star, who was taking rest from work and social media after testing positive for Covid-19, returned online and shared a set of new glamorous pictures with her 36 million strong Instagram family.

Nora took to Instagram on Monday, January 10, to post a series of photos of herself serving glamorous poses in a chic embellished ensemble. She wore a tiger print mini dress for the shoot and captioned the post with tiger and fire emojis. The outfit is from the shelves of the clothing label Yas Couture and styled by celebrity stylist Maneka Harisinghani.

Take a look:

ALSO READ | Nora Fatehi flaunts hourglass figure in silver dress to promote Dance Meri Rani

Nora's dress is part of the label's 2020 collection and comes with a raised neckline and hourglass flaunting fitted silhouette. The dress features long sleeves, multi-coloured rhinestone embellishment done in a tiger print pattern, and a mini hem length.

Nora Fatehi in tiger print dress.

As the dress was a signature piece on its own, Nora decided to tone down her accessories and jewels with the ensemble. She added an elegant touch to her look with this styling decision.

The dancer turned actor styled the tiger print dress with chocolate brown pumps, tiny studded earrings and statement rings.

Nora Fatehi teams the dress with minimal accessories.

If you loved Nora's pointed high-heeled pumps, then you are not alone. They are from the shelves of her favourite label, Christian Louboutin, and are called So Kate Pumps. Currently, they are available on the My Theresa website and will cost you ₹49,975 (595 Euros) approximately.

The Christian Louboutin So Kate Pumps. (mytheresa.com)

In the end, side-parted open locks styled in defined curls reminiscent of the retro era, sleek winged eyeliner, mascara-adorned lashes, wine red nail paint, berry-toned lip shade, glowing skin, shimmery eye shadow, and blushed cheeks rounded off Nora's glam picks.

Nora Fatehi left her locks open in a side parting.

In the end, side-parted open locks styled in defined curls reminiscent of the retro era, sleek winged eyeliner, mascara-adorned lashes, wine red nail paint, berry-toned lip shade, glowing skin, shimmery eye shadow, and blushed cheeks rounded off Nora's glam picks.

|#+|

What do you think of Nora's look?

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON