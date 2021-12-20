Nora Fatehi drops a romantic look in eye-catching red dress worth 80k: See her bold pics here

Dancer turned actor Nora Fatehi has a knack for serving red-carpet-ready fashion moments with her innumerable sartorial choices. Whether she is attending an event or starring in a photoshoot, her looks manage to turn heads no matter the occasion. Now, her brand new pictures in a red gown are causing quite the uproar online and will surely impress you too.

Taking to Instagram on Sunday evening, Nora posted several photos of herself in an off-the-shoulder gown, strutting confidently like the world is her runway. "And the dirt that they threw on my name, turned to soil and I grew up out it," the Dilbar Girl captioned the post. She served elegance and boss lady vibes in the eye-catching dress.

The red gown is from the shelves of the international clothing label Tarik Ediz, and she teamed it with accessories from Christian Louboutin. Celebrity stylist Meagan Concessio styled Nora's romantic red look for the shoot. Keep scrolling to see all her photos.

Nora chose an off-the-shoulder gown in an irresistible red shade for the photoshoot. Its effortless elegance makes it a great look for an evening dress for those who are not afraid to make bold choices.

It features a draped effect all over the ensemble, a corseted bodice, a risqué thigh-high slit on the side, and a figure-sculpting silhouette that accentuated her hourglass frame.

The floor-sweeping train of Nora's backless attire lent a modern and bold touch to her look. She wore the gown with gold pointed pumps adorned with embellishments, dainty drop earrings, rings, and a diamond-encrusted choker necklace.

Side parted sleeked-back tresses hanging from the shoulders, nude lip shade, matching eye shadow, blushed cheeks, mascara-clad lashes, and sharp contour rounded off Nora's glam picks with the ensemble.

Nora Fatehi teamed the dress with Christian Louboutin pumps.

If you wish to include this dress in your wardrobe, we have found all the details for you too. Called the Deja Sunset Dress, it is available on the Tarik Ediz website. It will cost you ₹88,588 (USD 1,165) approximately.

The Deja Sunset Dress. (tarikediz.com)

What do you think of Nora's ensemble?

