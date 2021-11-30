Nora Fatehi looks divine in sheer saree and unmissable blouse, fans say stop being so gorgeous

Actor Nora Fatehi has captured the eyes of fashion enthusiasts all over the country. Apart from her dance moves, Nora has made a name for herself with her voguish choices. But it is her liking for ethnic silhouettes that has the internet's heart. Her recent photoshoot in a sheer saree and an embroidered blouse is proof enough.

Nora recently collaborated with designer duo Abu Jani and Sandeep Khosla and wore their creation for the shoot. The designers have been sharing several photos of the dancer-turned-actor on their Instagram page from the last few days, and this look is equally incredible.

The official page of Abu Jani and Sandeep Khosla shared Nora's photo on their Instagram page on November 29. She wore a resplendent saree with a blouse from their label. "Mesmerise in Mandala," they captioned the post.

ALSO READ | Nora Fatehi will make you fall in love with her beauty in pink chikankari saree

The sheer organza saree Nora donned in the photo featured a hand-embroidered silver and gold gota work in bold Mandala motifs. The unique design added an otherworldly charm to Nora's contemporary look.

Nora teamed the six yards with a round-neck blouse featuring draped cowl sleeves. Called the bib blouse, it was lavishly embroidered with stones, bugle beads, real mirrors and sequins. However, the beauty of the blouse lies in its hemline.

This masterpiece featuring gold embroidery on purple background comes with a unique reversed hemline that has become quite popular this wedding season. Manish Malhotra also included this style in his latest collection, and Alia Bhatt wore it for a friend's wedding.

Since the six yards came embroidered in intricately-placed and heavy embellishments, Nora ditched all accessories to let it shine on its own. The star tied her tresses in a side-parted half hairdo.

Winged eyeliner, blushed cheeks, glowing skin, kohl-clad eyes, mascara-laden lashes, smoky eyeshadow, and nude pink lip shade completed her make-up.

Nora's look garnered praise from her fans online, who took to the comments section to show their love. One user wrote, "She really needs to stop being that gorgeous." See some other comments:

Comments on the post.

What do you think of this look?

Follow more stories on Facebook and Twitter

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON