Nora Fatehi is the bawse lady in a sky blue co-ord set

Nora Fatehi's fashion is always on point. The actor, who is an absolute fashionista, is often spotted posing pretty for fashion photoshoots in gorgeous attires. Be it a traditional ensemble or the six yards of grace or a casual chic attire, Nora knows how to deck up in one of them and add her personalised poise to it.

Nora's pictures from her fashion photoshoots often make their way on her Instagram profile and manage to make her Instagram family drool like anything. Thursday was no different. The only midweek blue that Nora had on Thursday was the one that she wore in her ensemble.

With that, she also drove our midweek blues away with a set of pictures. In a blue ensemble, Nora posed for the cameras and put fashion police on immediate alert. For the photoshoot, Nora played muse to the fashion designer house Herve Leger and picked a co-ord set from their wardrobe. The ensemble consisted of a midriff-baring cropped top with full sleeves. The dramatic sleeves were embellished in blue silk frills near the cuffs. She teamed it with a knee-length blue pencil skirt with a thigh-high slit on one side. Take a look at her pictures here:

Nora, for footwear, opted for classic silver studded stilettos from the house of Christian Louboutin. In this ensemble, Nora raised the hotness with her pictures. Nora further accessorised her look in diamond ear studs and a ring.

Styled by fashion stylist Maneha Harisinghani, Nora left her long tresses open in wavy messy curls with a side part. Assisted by hair stylist and makeup artist Namrata Soni Nora opted for a minimal makeup look to complement her attire. In nude eyeshadow, black eyeliner, mascara-laden eyelashes, drawn eyebrows, contoured cheeks and a shade of nude lipstick, Nora made her Instagram family drool.

