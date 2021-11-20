Nora Fatehi is the ultimate fashion queen in bold sequinned bodysuit, cape

Setting butterflies fluttering in fans' stomachs, Bollywood hottie Nora Fatehi turned the ultimate fashion queen in bold sequinned bodysuit and cape and we can't take our eyes off. Nora dropped the latest sizzling look in a bold sequinned bodysuit and cape from Kusu Kusu song and Nargis Fakhri could not keep calm as the smoking hot style grabbed over a million likes.

Taking to her social media handle, Nora shared two pictures that gave a sneak-peek into the sets of Satyameva Jayate 2 which will star john Abraham in the lead. The pictures featured Nora slaying in a sheer embroidered bodysuit that came with a sequinned sweetheart neckline to add to the oomph factor and black and golden sequins all over.

The full sleeves bodysuit was cinched at the waist to cut an hourglass silhouette. Flaunting her well-toned legs, Nora layered the look with a glittery sequinned cape .

Completing her attire with a pair of pointed-toe metallic heels from Valentino, Nora accessorised the look with a layered stoned necklace from Bennu Sehgall and hand accessories and a crown from Belinda Bawa. She left her luscious tresses open down her back in soft curls.

Wearing a dab of pink lipstick, Nora amplified the glam quotient with rosy blushed and highlighted cheeks, mascara-laden eyelashes, pink eyeshadow and filled-in eyebrows. Striking sensuous poses for the camera, Nora set the Internet on fire and captioned the pictures, “Cant burn a bridge to light my way… (sic).”

Quick to respond, Nargis commented, “Yasss queen (sic)” and punctuated it with a queen, red heart and fire emojis. Needless to say, the pictures broke the Internet and instantly grabbed over a million likes while still going strong.

Nargis Fakhri's comment on Nora Fatehi's Instagram picture(Instagram/norafatehi)

The ensemble is credited to Lebanese fashion designer Elie Madi's luxury label Yas Couture House of Fashion that boasts of high-definition gowns have a particular characteristic which requires a seamless finish where the closings and openings or “invisible” seams make people question how it’s being worn. Nora Fatehi was styled by fashion stylist Maneka Harisinghani.

